Kimball 77, West 36
The Kimball Jaguars got right down to business on Tuesday in their home game against West High. The Jaguars were out to a 21-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. West picked up the pace after that but the Jaguars continued to outscore the Wolf Pack through the second half.
Senior Kobe Harris led the Kimball offense with a game-high 17 points, junior Benito Ruiz scored 13 points and senior Isaiah Baptista added eight points. West’s scoring leader was Nicholas Rodrigues with nine points, and sophomore McKye Valdez added eight points.
Kimball won the junior varsity game 75-36, and Kimball also won the freshman game, 74-51.
Mountain House 64, Millennium 24
The Mountain House Mustangs doubled Millennium’s offensive output during the first half of Monday’s game at Mountain House High to take a 32-16 lead at the half, and then clamped down on the Falcon offense in the second half on the way to a 64-24 win.
Senior Dexter Francis led the Mustangs with 12 points, and junior Noah Ursal and sophomore Gabriel Williams each added eight points. The Falcons had four players score four points each, including senior Omari Arauz-Doucet and juniors Jordan Flores, Tyrone Bailey and Duane Dargin.
Modesto Tournament
The Kimball High boys basketball team went 3-1 at the Modesto Tournament this past weekend, taking home consolation bracket trophy.
The Jaguars opened with a 62-56 loss to Pitman High. Pitman took a 36-24 lead in the first half and while Kimball outscored Pitman in the second half the Jaguars couldn’t catch up. The Kimball team then took a 88-54 win over West, with a 40-23 lead at the half for the Jaguars before they dominated the third quarter. On Friday the Jaguars beat Johansen High 73-34, and on Saturday the Jaguars won the consolation final 71-69.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.