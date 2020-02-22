Vanden 84, Mountain House 62
The Mountain House Mustangs started off strong against the Vanden High Vikings on Friday at Mountain House High, but early foul trouble disrupted the Mustangs’ rhythm as the Vikings accelerated the pace of the game.
The outcome was an 84-62 win for Vanden (24-6, 9-1 Monticello Empire League) in the quarterfinal round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoffs.
The Vikings led from start to finish, and after taking an 18-10 first quarter lead Vanden continued to out-shoot and out-score the Mustangs through the third quarter.
The Mustangs finish their season as two-time Western Athletic Conference champions, with a record of 23-8, 13-1 WAC.
