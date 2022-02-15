Mountain House 77, Davis 41
The Mountain House boys clinched the Western Athletic Conference title on Monday with a with a 77-41 victory at home over the Davis Spartans.
The Mustangs (18-10, 12-2 WAC) jumped to an early lead and the Spartans fought back to cut the Mountain House lead to 16-13. The Mustangs picked up the pace in the second quarter with buckets from multiple players including 3-pointers by sophomore E.J. Campbell, senior Dexter Francis and junior Noah Ursal.
In the second half, the Mustangs extended their lead with shots by junior Isaiah Chenier, junior Darian Petty, Jr. and five 3-pointers by junior Daaksheesh Thangavel.
Thangavel led the Mustangs with 17 points, Francis had 14 points, Campbell hit 13 points, Petty had 9 points and Chenier finished with 7 points.
This is the third league title in the last four years for Mountain House boys basketball, with the exception being last year's COVID-shortened season. Since Mountain House swept Lathrop 2-0 in the head-to-head, the Mustangs have the WAC’s top playoff seed.
Mountain House 54, Pacheco 49
The Mountain House Mustangs won their 10th consecutive game on Saturday when they defeated Pacheco High 54-49 in Los Banos.
Junior Darian Petty, Jr. scored 10 points for the Mustangs and sophomore E.J. Campbell hit nine points. Juniors Steven Titus III and Daaksheesh Thangavel scored eight points each, with two 3-pointers by Thangavel in the fourth quarter that staved off the pesky Panthers squad as Pacheco threatened to overcome the 40-27 lead that the Mustang had coming into the fourth quarter.
This win gives coach Reno Ursal his 100th victory between boys and girls varsity basketball since varsity sports started at Mountain House High.
Hughes Academy 73, Delta Charter 51
The Delta Charter Dragons finished their season with a 73-51 loss to Mountain Valley League leader Hughes Academy (14-0, 13-0 MVL) on Feb. 10. The Dragons (13-10, 9-5 MVL) are tied for third place with the Stockton Christian Eagles, who have a one-point advantage in the head-to-head matchup after they split their league contests. The Dragons beat the Eagles by three points, 68-65, on Jan. 7, but the Eagles defeated the Dragons by four points, 76-72, on Feb. 5.
Mountain House 67, Ceres 46
The Mountain House boys took a major step towards their mission of becoming Western Athletic Conference champions with their 67-46 win over the visiting Ceres Bulldogs on Feb. 10 at Mountain House High.
The Mustangs started off slow, finding themselves down 11-17 at the end of the first quarter, and then outscored the Bulldogs in the second quarter, led by juniors Steven Titus and Isaiah Chenier to take a 24-23 lead at the half.
Titus and senior Dexter Francis led the Mustangs as they came into the second half with new energy and kept up the momentum through the fourth quarter, with junior Orlando Syph-Timmons going six-for-six from the free throw line and Francis, Titus and junior Roy Gardner all hitting 3-point shots.
Francis finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Syph-Timmons scored 13 points and had six rebounds. Titus scored four 3-point shots for 12 points and Chenier scored 11 points.
Venture Academy 67, Millennium 64
The Millennium boys finished their season with a 67-64 loss to Venture Academy on Feb. 10 at Tracy High. The Falcons came back from a 14 point deficit in the third quarter to tie it up 64-64 before Venture Academy took advantage of opportunities from the free throw line to win it.
Junior Ethan Dargin led Millennium’s offensive effort with 20 points, senior Krish Bajwa scored 16 points and junior Jeremiah Bello added 13 points.
The outcome makes Venture Academy the champion of the Central California Athletic Alliance with a record of 21-5, 10-0 CCAA, while the Falcons drop to fourth place in the CCAA and out of playoff contention.
