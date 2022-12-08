The Mountain House varsity boys’ basketball team had to weather a first half storm from their hosts at West High on Tuesday night before they could turn on the jets and pull away for their fifth win of the season behind an outstanding performance from junior guard E.J. Campbell.
The Mustangs hung around in the first two quarters and only trailed by one, 35-34, at the interval – with the hosts playing their preferred fast and tenacious brand of basketball.
However, the now 5-1 visitors came back out from the locker room with a different type of energy and surged towards the 61-53 win with an exemplary third quarter performance which saw them take a seven-point lead into the final frame.
“We’re working on keeping consistent energy throughout the 32 minutes,” Mustangs’ head coach Reno Ursal said after the game. “That’s something that we have been emphasizing. Most of the year, we come into half-time with a flat second quarter so I know that they can do better.”
Ursal’s squad responded expertly with Campbell leading the way. The standout guard poured in 23 points in the win and had huge moments – in both the third and fourth quarter – to help his team seal the victory.
Campbell hit two triples during a momentum swinging 8-0 Mustangs run with 3:06 left in the third to give the visitors a 46-39 lead and all of the confidence heading down the stretch. With the hosts visibly a little leggy with every passing minute, Mountain House took full advantage.
The Wolf Pack played a near perfect two quarters of basketball before sloppiness crept in after the break. They were led by junior power forward Yuvi Mann with 21 points and 9 rebounds to hang around in the game, however the Mustangs had enough to hold them off.
“I think a part of the loss is that we played three games in three days this past weekend,” Wolf Pack head coach Brandon Parks said. “We also had a game canceled last week because we had eight guys sick, so we haven’t really had an opportunity to get back in and get our legs underneath us.”
As the hosts faded, the visitors continued to pounce. Mustangs’ senior guard Roy Gardner Jr. completed three steals inside West’s half and converted all into points to further drop the Wolf Pack’s heads in the third quarter.
In the fourth, the visitors closed the game out with diligent defense and organized offense. The Mustangs played at their preferred tempo and Campbell iced the contest with a strong finish plus a foul at the rim with 1:03 left in the game to make it 61-51 Mountain House.
“We let him (Campbell) get two feet in the paint too much and he dominated the game tonight, that was the difference,” Parks added.
The Mustangs are deep and capable of excelling on both sides of the ball at any moment. However, Campbell gives them an offensive edge that could take them a long way into the postseason if the defense holds up.
“He’s a great talent,” Ursal said of his star guard. “He’s a great spirit and a fun kid to be around. He gets everyone wanting to root for him. It’s good to have someone like him who can take over a game in the right spots.”
Campbell was supported by junior center Gabriel Williams on offense with nine points to go along with seven rebounds and two blocks. Junior guard Cedrick Major Jr. had seven rebounds and two steals in a big defensive performance. Senior guard Isaiah Chenier chipped in with six points and a steal.
“We felt good coming into this,” Chenier said. “Our second quarter needed to be better but after half time, we did pretty good. It’s always our second half normally. Coming into it, we knew what we had to do and we got the job done.”
On West’s side, a number of standout performances was not enough to pull the win over the line. Junior wing Cameron Williams poured in 12 points, as did junior point guard Xavier Cardona Renshaw who directed the offense and filled up the stat sheet with three assists, three boards and four steals.
However, all things considered, things are still looking very promising for the Wolf Pack’s season despite tasting defeat for the first time this winter. Parks is in process of establishing a brand new culture within the basketball program at the school and an early season rivalry defeat could prove an invaluable lesson come league play.
Speaking on what he wants his players to learn from the loss, Parks said: “Just get better every day. Just come in and compete. We’re trying to change the culture. They haven’t had much success the last few years so we just want to continue to build. We can build off this.”
