The Mountain House Mustangs kept battling back against the El Camino Gauchos on Wednesday, though they trailed from the start of the game until midway through the fourth quarter.
At that point, the Mustangs became unstoppable, going on a scoring run that led them to a 61-48 win in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoffs.
“We were just being overaggressive early,” Mountain House coach Nolan Dixon said. “We were overrunning a lot of passes, overrunning a lot of defensive assignments, and at halftime we tried to go in and talk about that, but we came out in the third quarter and kind of did the same thing.”
The Gauchos (18-12, 11-1 Central California Conference) grabbed the lead early but were unable to move ahead by more than eight points in the first half, with the Mustangs (23-7, 13-1 Western Athletic Conference) getting within two points midway through the second quarter. In the third quarter, the Gauchos extended their lead to nine points and kept the Mustangs from making their shots from the floor.
Junior Jordan Lawrence kept the Mustangs in the game with tough defense and also drew enough fouls that he could keep scoring on free throws. Each time the Mustangs started to get close, though, the Gauchos would hit a 3-pointer to extend their lead again.
A series of shots at the end of the third quarter and a bucket from senior Tavio Meeks to open the fourth cut the Gauchos’ lead to 41-39. El Capitan hit another 3-point shot, but the Mustangs seized the initiative after that and never let go.
“I don’t know what it is. My guys don’t want to lock in until the fourth quarter, it seems like,” Dixon said. “When the pressures on, that’s when we wake up. It’s nerve-wracking.”
The Mustangs went on a 20-2 scoring run in the fourth quarter, which was when junior Nikko Rodriguez scored 11 of his team-high 18 points.
“We were just thinking, we came this far, we’ve got to keep on going. We’re not going to let this team come in and beat us in our home,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve just got to keep fighting, keep attacking the basket and play hard defense every time.”
Lawrence continued to be key to the Mustangs’ defense in the fourth, forcing turnovers and challenging the Gauchos on the boards after they had outrebounded the home team for most of the night. Dixon said that Lawrence had been a reliable player off the bench for most of the season and eventually established himself as a key component of the Mustang team.
“These last six or seven games, he’s been playing really, really good, so I put him in the starting lineup because I want to start with his energy and fire,” Dixon said. “He comes up with crucial plays, gets good steals and plays hard defense. He’s a person that can guard anyone on the floor so he came up huge for us tonight.”
Lawrence said he had to stay aggressive and focused at the same time.
“The first game (of the playoffs) is always the hardest, so we’ve got to go out there and be strong,” he said. “Coach is saying we’ve got to be smarter. Play some defense. They were blowing right by us, so we’ve got to be smarter on D.”
After Mountain House tied it up on shots from Rodriguez and took the lead on a shot by Meeks, there was no stopping them. They started to beat Gauchos to rebounds, force turnovers and consistently convert their defensive success into scoring opportunities.
The Mustangs, the No. 8 seed in SJS Division 3, now advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 1 Vanden High of Fairfield. The game will be played at Mountain House High at 7 p.m. Friday.
Elk Grove 58, Tracy 47
The Elk Grove Thundering Herd went on a third-quarter scoring run against the Tracy Bulldogs in their Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 game at Elk Grove High on Wednesday, ending the Bulldogs’ season with 58-47 loss in the first round of the playoffs.
Both teams started off slow on offense, with the Bulldogs (12-11, 6-6 Tri-City Athletic League) holding a slim lead at the end of the first quarter and into the second quarter. The Herd (21-8, 6-6 Delta League) pulled ahead 21-19 at the half and continued to outscore Tracy, including a 17-1 third-quarter scoring run.
Senior Rasheed Asaf led the Tracy team with 15 points, including three 3-point shots. Senior Harush Karimi scored 12 points, and senior Christian Avila added 8 points for Tracy.
Vanden 82, Kimball 64
The Jaguars, the No. 17 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 bracket, played to a 32-29 halftime lead Wednesday against visiting Vanden High, the No. 1 seed, but Vanden took over in the second half, outscoring Kimball 29-12 in the third quarter and taking a 82-64 win.
Senior John Harris led the way for the Jaguars with 28 points and nine rebounds, and senior Tyre Richardson scored 10 points and had three assists.
The Jaguars finished their season with a 12-17 overall record, 4-8 in the Valley Oak League.
Argonaut 75, Millennium 51
The Millennium boys played a competitive first quarter against Argonaut High (14-15, 5-5 Mother Lode League) in their SJS Division 5 game Wednesday in Jackson, but they fell behind in the second quarter, scoring 7 points to Argonaut’s 27.
The Falcons kept up in the second half but couldn’t overcome their deficit, falling 75-51.
Their final record is 12-15 overall, 8-4 in the Central California Athletic Alliance.
Sacramento Adventist 70, Delta Charter 55
After a close first half, Sacramento Adventist Academy held a 37-32 lead over the Delta Charter Dragons in Wednesday’s SJS Division 5 game.
Sacramento Adventist (20-9, 13-1 Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League) outscored Delta Charter in the third quarter on the way to a 70-55 win.
The Delta Charter Dragons finished their season at 16-9 overall, 10-4 in the Mountain Valley League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.