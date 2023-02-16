Down by two points heading into the second half, the Mountain House High boys basketball team had their opponents in the Woodcreek Timberwolves right where they wanted them to start their California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 playoff journey.
The Mustangs’ modus operandi all year long has been slow starts and fast finishes. They have dug themselves out of holes far deeper than this one in the past. The first half performance wasn’t of the standard head coach Reno Ursal holds the program to, however all signs were pointing towards a familiar finish.
Unfortunately for the No. 12 seeded visitors, though, the uncharacteristic errors just kept piling up. The Mustangs relentlessly turned the ball over and even though the defense put in a spectacular shift, it could not save them from losing 51-49.
“The game unfolded the way I thought it would,” Ursal told the Tracy Press afterwards. “I just pictured us being on top. I’m proud of our student athletes. It’s heartbreaking but that’s playoff basketball. I felt like we were prepared for this, built for this. We had a lot of close games this year and I just wish it went our way tonight.”
The third quarter effort was not typical of what the Mustangs had gotten their fans used to over the course of the season. Their biggest leads of the game actually came in the first when they were up 5-0 to start and then at 14-9 in the second period.
The hustle was all the way there though. The visitors were doing the little things correctly. However, important rebounds kept evading them. The passes continued to be a little too hot to handle. The offense just was not as well-oiled as the Mustangs needed it to be.
Woodcreek center Max VanLaningham also did a terrific job of making the Mustangs uncomfortable with his length. Dribble penetrations and cuts to the rim were difficult as the 6 feet 6 inches long rim protector altered virtually every shot in the quarter.
The hosts flirted with pulling away from the Mustangs on several occasions with guard Austin Ito firing heat from three-point range throughout the game. However, a great quarter from Mustangs senior forward Orlando Syph had Mountain House down by just four heading into the final eight minutes.
Syph was the only Mustang up to that point able to use his physicality against Woodcreek’s length inside. He had 6 points and four rebounds after 24 minutes.
In the fourth quarter, the Mustangs continued battling. Junior guard EJ Campbell — who led the team with 16 points and five assists off the bench — started to find his groove and made some big plays to put his team in with a chance of snatching a road win.
Senior guard Isaiah Chenier had 9 points and six assists on the night. Junior forward Thurmond Thorpe had 8 points, five rebounds and four assists. Junior forward Cedrick Major chipped in with 4 points and four rebounds.
What did become a major problem for the Mustangs, though, was the fact that for the last 6:43 of the game, the hosts would be shooting free throws for every foul as they were in the bonus. That proved costly down the stretch with the Mustangs playing fantastic but at times overly aggressive defense, according to the officials’ whistles.
Ursal, though, was pleased with the effort on that side of the ball. The clutch stops and steals down the stretch put the Mustangs in position to win at the end.
He said: “Our defense was solid. We just had a couple of possessions where we let No. 11 (Ito) get too much space to hit those 3’s. But overall, we did a solid job. Giving up 51 points should win you games.”
The Mustangs went on to have several opportunities at tipping the momentum of the game in their favor inside the last five minutes with Chenier, Major and Campbell hitting big buckets to keep the visitors within a point.
However, the other consistent in the Mustangs’ game was the turnovers and the Timberwolves punished those ruthlessly in the clutch with Ito hitting shot after shot to deny the visitors’ comeback attempts.
But, even with Ito flame throwing out of his mind, the Mustangs did manage to tie the game up at 48-48 with 32 seconds left.
Having found themselves down five at 48-43 with 93 ticks remaining on the clock, Campbell hit an enormous top of the key three ball and then set up Thorpe for a smooth mid-range jumper to bring things back level and silence the raucous home crowd.
The ball then went back into Ito’s hands and despite being defended well, the nifty guard managed to draw a foul before converting both free throws to put Woodcreek back up two at 50-48.
Campbell immediately returned the favor down the other end and even though he was only able to split a pair of free throws, the hosts failed to secure the rebound with the ball bouncing out of bounds off one of the Timberwolves to make it Mustang ball, down 50-49, with 8.5 seconds left.
What followed was the biggest gut punch of all as the Mustangs were never even able to get a shot off for the win because of a bad turnover on the far side of the court.
It was the ultimate heartbreak. After such a great season, the Mustangs grinded for all 32 minutes to put themselves in position to win — despite not having played anywhere near their best basketball — and while there, they could not get a look. A good Timberwolves half court press locked the visitors down and sent them packing.
The campaign overall, however, was a good one for the Mustangs. And with many juniors returning next year — richer in this tough playoff experience — there is plenty to be optimistic about for Ursal.
“To build a program, it doesn’t take one or two years,” he said. “It takes a number of years. We’re trying to build a program that’s going to be in the conversation as one of the elite programs in Central Valley and in high school basketball in Northern California. But, step by step. You can’t build Rome in a day.”
