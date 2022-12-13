The Mountain House High varsity boys’ basketball team won the Freedom High Tournament last week, taking down the Cornerstone Christian Cougars 70-68 on Thursday, Dec. 8, and putting the hosting Freedom Falcons to the sword, 56-54, on Friday for the championship.
In a pair of nailbiters, the Mustangs continued their excellent start to the season and added further bricks to the foundation that is being built for Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play with an impressive tournament triumph.
In the first game, the Mustangs had to overcome some adversities to outlast the Cougars. They had an efficient first quarter with solid defense and balanced scoring from multiple players to lead 17-12.
It was more of the same in the second quarter with key buckets from junior guard EJ Campbell, senior forward Orlando Syph-Timmons, senior forward Daakshesh Thangavel, senior guard Roy Gardner Jr. and senior Satvik Matta. The Mustangs held a 41-30 lead going into the half.
Mountain House kept it going in the third quarter, going on an 8-0 run led by junior forward Thurmond Thorpe to lead 49-30. Cornerstone answered with a 10-4 run of their own to make it 53-40. The Cougars kept the pressure on with another 10-4 run to make it 57-50 at the end of the third.
The Mustangs got cold in the fourth quarter but did just enough with key buckets by Campbell, Gardner, Thorpe, and free throws by junior forward Cedrick Major Jr.
With the Mustangs up 70-65, Cornerstone hit a three ball to make it 70-68 with four seconds left. After a timeout, the heavy pressure on Campbell and senior guard Isaiah Chenier freed up Major who was able to run the clock out to secure the victory.
Campbell led the team in scoring with 16 points. Thorpe chipped in with 12. Syph-Timmons had nine and Gardner and Major put up eight each.
In the championship game, the Mustangs had to fight off another game opponent in the hosts – securing another huge two-point win down the stretch.
The Mustangs started the game sluggish but kept battling, led by Major’s six points in the paint. Mountain House was down by nine at the end of the opening frame.
The Mustangs dug themselves an even bigger hole in the second quarter when the scoreboard briefly read 22-8 Falcons. However, senior guard Darion Petty Jr. was able to stop the bleed with a win triple. Senior forward Lakai Assefa hit a key bucket to keep the Mustangs within shouting distance, down 12 going into the half.
After the break, the Mustangs dug in defensively and only gave up four points in the third quarter. Major and Campbell both had five points apiece with Thorpe contributing three of his own in the quarter. Mustangs had come all the way back to make it a one-point game a 35-34 Falcons heading into the fourth.
In the final eight minutes, Mountain House kept their momentum going. Down three at 47-44, the Mustangs went on a 9-0 run that started with a three from Chenier and ended with a Campbell triple for a six-point lead at 53-47.
The Falcons then brought the game back to within three at 54-51 with less than 20 seconds left in the game before Campbell put the championship on ice with two free throws to give the Mustangs a five-point cushion. After a timeout, the Falcons hit a three to beat the buzzer to narrow the margin of defeat.
Major led the Mustangs with 19 points in the title clincher. Campbell poured in 16 big ones to play his role in the win. Chenier, Petty, and Thrope all chipped in with five points apiece. The Mustangs’ overall record now stands at 8-1.
