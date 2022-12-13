The Mountain House High varsity boys’ basketball team won the Freedom High Tournament last week, taking down the Cornerstone Christian Cougars 70-68 on Thursday, Dec. 8, and putting the hosting Freedom Falcons to the sword, 56-54, on Friday for the championship.

In a pair of nailbiters, the Mustangs continued their excellent start to the season and added further bricks to the foundation that is being built for Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play with an impressive tournament triumph.

