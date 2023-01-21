The West High boys basketball team started as they meant to go on from the tip en route to a dominant 61-44 crosstown rivalry victory over the Tracy High Bulldogs at Tracy High on Friday night.

The Wolf Pack (11-10, 2-4 TCAL) were quicker to every ball, aggressive on the glass and finished with the precision of a Swiss army knife from inside and beyond the arc as they jumped out to an early 13-2 first quarter lead — forcing the hosts into a timeout just three minutes into the game.

