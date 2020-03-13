03-13-golf
Tracy 207, Riverbank 316
March 10, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 36
Tracy - Marc Mariano, 39. Justin Kiester, 39. Nate Stroup, 42. Mason Davis, 43. Justin Misfeldt, 44. Tyler Sauceda, 54.
Tracy 226, Orestimba 316
March 9, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 36
Tracy - Justin Kiester, 34. Justin Misfeldt, 44. Mason Davis, 44. John Palmer, 55. Elijah Quintana, 55.
