Tracy 207, Riverbank 316

March 10, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 36

Tracy - Marc Mariano, 39. Justin Kiester, 39. Nate Stroup, 42. Mason Davis, 43. Justin Misfeldt, 44. Tyler Sauceda, 54.

Tracy 226, Orestimba 316

March 9, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 36

Tracy - Justin Kiester, 34. Justin Misfeldt, 44. Mason Davis, 44. John Palmer, 55. Elijah Quintana, 55.

