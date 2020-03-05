The Tracy High boys golf team took third place at the Yellowjacket Invitational on Monday at Turlock Golf and Country Club.
The Tracy team finished with a score of 348, behind tournament champion Ripon (316) and runner-up Ripon Christian (332) and ahead of 18 other teams.
Leading the way for Tracy was senior Marc Mariano, who shot 80 on the par-72 course to take seventh place.
The Tracy team also includes senior Justin Misfeldt (88), junior Nate Stroup (89), sophomore Justin Kiester (91) and Mason Davis (99).
Valley Oak League tournament No. 1
The Kimball Jaguars placed third at the first Valley Oak League tournament of the season on Monday at Dryden Park Golf Course in Modesto.
Kimball’s team shot a total of 540 strokes, behind league leader Oakdale (472) and East Union (501).
Sophomore G.K. Dhillon had the best score for the Jaguars (86) and took fourth place as an individual. Also contributing to Kimball’s score were sophomore Cole Glass (98), seniors Dominic Leduc (99) and Angelo Dictado (110), and sophomore Andrew Rose (147).
