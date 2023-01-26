The Tracy High boys soccer team clinched the season series over crosstown rivals West Wolf Pack with a comprehensive 3-0 win on Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
The Bulldogs (4-5-1, 4-2-1 TCAL) grabbed their fourth win of the season – all in Tri-City Athletic League play – with the victory over West and strengthened their place in third in the league standings.
Tracy are right amongst it in the race for playoff seeding as they are now tied with second placed Lincoln and are set to face them on Friday night on the road to see who can take sole possession of second. St. Mary’s lead the way with a 7-0 TCAL record.
The Bulldogs looked comfortable at all stages of the game against the Wolf Pack and took firm control of the game inside the first 40 minutes as they went off for half-time up 2-0.
Sophomore midfielder Josue Salguero opened the scoring for the ‘Dogs before fellow second year player Ismael Sagrero doubled the hosts lead before the break.
Earlier in the campaign, ‘Dogs head coach Michael Aguilera preached patience and gradual progress with his team and the fruits of that labor are now being reaped when it matters most.
The ‘Dogs grabbed their third goal of the evening and put the game to bed after the interval when junior half back Austin Roux got on the scoresheet to complete the rout. With the win, the Bulldogs clinched the season series over West after the two teams tied their first fixture 1-1 on Jan. 6.
The defeat puts the Wolf Pack all but out of playoff contention as their league record dropped to 1-5-1, putting them in fifth place and just above Tokay in the TCAL standings.
West’s overall record on the season is now 3-10-1 and they will get a chance to pump those numbers up and end on a high with two home games to finish out the campaign on Feb. 1 and Feb. 3. Before that, the Wolf Pack will travel to Tokay on Friday for their final road game of the season.
