80 minutes of action was not enough to determine a winner in the highly competitive rivalry clash between the Millennium High boys soccer team and the Delta Charter Dragons on Tuesday afternoon with the game ending 1-1 at Delta Charter High.
The two teams had to share the Central California Athletic Alliance (CCAA) spoils on the day despite the visiting Falcons (13-5-3, 11-2-2 CCAA) creating more chances and having a lot more ball possession to their name.
The visitors wanted to keep the ball on the ground and unlock the Dragons (6-11-1, 6-9-1 CCAA) back line with quick pass and move plays. They were able to break into the final third on a number of occasions but the final pass or touch just was not there to convert and pounce on any building momentum.
For large parts of the game, the hosts looked to sit deep and absorb pressure with the intent of getting in behind the Falcons’ high line on the break. Dragons sophomore midfielder Cameron Dulkevich, senior forward Caleb Balcita and freshman forward Juan Hernandez did have some joy making those runs but could not come up with enough end product to bypass the sharp sophomore goalkeeper Landon Vatran in the Millennium goal.
All square at the half, Falcons’ head coach Darlha Canas was not too pleased with her team's energy in the huddle. She wanted to see more calculated aggression, more tenacity and higher levels of intensity off the ball.
“I think maybe their mindset made them play a little too relaxed (in the first half)” Canas told the Tracy Press. “There was a little bit more fire in the second. I was happier with that but we’re still a growing team. I always look for us to improve in the second half and I was pleased because it means the team listened to their coach.”
The Falcons granted Canas’ wishes not long after the interval when junior midfielder Gahel Moreno converted from close range after a goalmouth scramble to break the deadlock.
The visitors utilized their wings more in the second half and after creating an eerily similar chance just moments prior – which junior midfielder Raul Olmos hit over the crossbar – Moreno made no mistake after great work from sophomore midfielder Diego Cervantes down the left flank.
It was a well-deserved lead for Millennium who must have thought that their 12th league victory of the season was almost in their grasp. However, the hosts did not let their heads drop after going behind and got their equalizer shortly after.
A moment of miscommunication in the Falcons back line allowed Dulkevich to break the offside trap and get in behind out of the blue before taking his man on and forcing a handball with a teasing cross to earn his team a penalty kick.
Junior defender Austin Dulkevich – who had a terrific game marshaling the Dragons’ defense – coolly converted from the spot to bring the hosts back level.
“My boys did great, I’m super proud of them,” Dragons’ head coach Steve Dulkevich said. “They’re a super technical team so we worked on shifting from zone to man defense because they’re so good at passing the ball and they did a great job of that. But my boys played their hearts out.
“On paper, Millennium should have demolished us. However, the boys stepped up, played with a lot of heart and I’m proud of them.”
The last 15 minutes of the game saw the same, intense back and forth as in the early phases of the game. Both teams had chances to go on and win it, but poor finishing on both ends was somewhat the story of the afternoon for both offenses.
Moreno went close once more for the Falcons with a low effort from outside the box, drawing a fantastic full stretch save from Dragons’ senior goalkeeper Nathan Hall to keep things level in the dying moments.
In the end, neither team had enough to clear the table and take home the winnings but with the hosts the happier of the two having come from behind to secure a draw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.