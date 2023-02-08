80 minutes of action was not enough to determine a winner in the highly competitive rivalry clash between the Millennium High boys soccer team and the Delta Charter Dragons on Tuesday afternoon with the game ending 1-1 at Delta Charter High.

The two teams had to share the Central California Athletic Alliance (CCAA) spoils on the day despite the visiting Falcons (13-5-3, 11-2-2 CCAA) creating more chances and having a lot more ball possession to their name.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.