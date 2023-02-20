The Kimball High boys soccer team is making their first California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section playoff appearance a memorable one, with the Jags defeating the Weston Ranch Cougars on penalties on Saturday to advance to the championship game.
Competing in Division 4, the Jags were seeded at No. 3 in their postseason bow — giving them a first-round bye. They hosted the Dixon Rams in the quarterfinals, winning 3-1 after a solid performance and two overtime goals put the game into the books.
On Saturday, Kimball was tasked with playing up against the No. 2 seeded Cougars in Stockton. Playing on a grass field instead of artificial turf, amongst other things, made head coach Bryce Lassiter feel like some adjustments will have to be made but he vowed that his team will be ready after the Dixon win.
The style of soccer that the Jags plays is well suited to the sleek artificial turf however with the amount quality in the team, the surface change should not have posed a problem. And it didn’t.
The Jags battled and competed with the Cougars like equals and after a 0-0 first half, the deadlock was broken after the intermission but with both teams still all tied up at 1-1 at the end of regulation.
Junior midfielder Zhubin Wahidi scored Kimball’s lone goal of the game to continue his spectacular postseason debut. Wahidi scored twice last Thursday to propel the Jags over the Rams at Don Nicholson Stadium.
Cougars forward Alexis Chavez scored for the hosts after having a total of six shots in the game. Kimball as a team had just four — showing how impressive of a game Jags’ junior goalkeeper Sahib Sandhu had in between the sticks. Sandhu made six saves throughout the 100 minutes played.
In penalties, Sandhu was once again the key as the Jags were able to run out of the lottery 3-2 victors. After the Dixon game got close to needing the spot kicks to decide the winner, Lassiter admitted that his team practiced for that event in the buildup — however claiming that it makes little difference in the end with all of the emotions involved.
But yet, his Jags were the more composed and clinical of the two sides — pulling out an impressive win to advance to the CIF SJS Championship game at the first time of asking. An incredible feat for the whole program.
The Jags will face the top seeded Livingston Wolves (18-2-5) in the final which is set to take place on Monday, Feb. 20 at Cosumnes River College at 7 p.m.
The Wolves won the Trans Valley League (TVL) this winter with an 8-1-1 record and ended their regular season on a six-game win streak. In the playoffs, they too had a bye in the first round before defeating the Wheatland Pirates 4-1 in Round 2.
Livingston then booked their ticket to face Kimball through a semifinal penalty shootout of their own as they tied the No. 4 seeded Rio Linda Knights 0-0 before winning 5-3 in the spot kicks.
Rio Americano 6, Mountain House 0
Over in Division 2, the Mustangs kicked off their first ever postseason with a first round 3-2 win over Del Oro before being forced to bow at the hands of the top seeded Rio Americano in the quarterfinals last Thursday.
The Raiders showed good value for their high ranking and left not much doubt in their clash against the always game Mustangs. Rio Americano’s quality was just a tad too much in the end with the hosts running out 6-0 victors fueled by a hat-trick from Quinn Mahoney.
Mustangs sophomore goalkeeper Keagan Wright was kept busy in his 65 minutes on the pitch with 8 shots faced and 6 saves made. Wright was replaced by sophomore Pratham Bisht with 15 minutes left in the game with Bisht forced into one stop.
