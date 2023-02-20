The Kimball High boys soccer team is making their first California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section playoff appearance a memorable one, with the Jags defeating the Weston Ranch Cougars on penalties on Saturday to advance to the championship game.

Competing in Division 4, the Jags were seeded at No. 3 in their postseason bow — giving them a first-round bye. They hosted the Dixon Rams in the quarterfinals, winning 3-1 after a solid performance and two overtime goals put the game into the books.

