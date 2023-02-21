Kimball loses soccer championship

Kimball High senior Thibaut Declercq (center) chases after the ball in front of the Livingston High goal Monday night during the CIF Sac Joaquin Section D4 championship at Cosumnes River College.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

The Kimball High boys soccer team tasted a bittersweet ending to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 championship game at Cosumnes River College in Elk Grove on Monday night.

On one hand, the No. 1 seeded Livingston Wolves had just put three goals past them to claim the section title in a solid 80-minute performance. On the other, however, the loss did not spell the end to their season.

