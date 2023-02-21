The Kimball High boys soccer team tasted a bittersweet ending to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 championship game at Cosumnes River College in Elk Grove on Monday night.
On one hand, the No. 1 seeded Livingston Wolves had just put three goals past them to claim the section title in a solid 80-minute performance. On the other, however, the loss did not spell the end to their season.
Despite the defeat, the SJS qualifies 10 teams (winners from D1 to D6 and runners-up from D1 to D4) into the NorCal Soccer Tournament — set to start on Tuesday, Feb. 28 — meaning that Kimball’s first playoff experience in program history will continue next week.
“That’s pretty awesome, especially for it being the first time the boys program has ever been to the playoffs,” Jags head coach Bryce Lassiter told the Tracy Press when asked about his team’s bar setting success.
“To have that (success) and beat a few really solid teams to get to the finals is a pretty telling thing about the kids and their desire to succeed. That’s really big and we hope to build on that and next year hopefully be as successful or even more so.”
The experience, though, cannot be easy to stomach. All of the hours spent in practice and on the field were with the aim of hoisting the section title at the end of the season. The Jags got ever so close and even down 2-0 at half-time, they were not out of the game.
However, the fact that they were forced to go into overtime twice in their first two games before facing the Wolves may have played a part in the performance on Monday.
“We only had one day rest in between all of the section games,” Lassiter said. “That was taking a toll on the boys for sure. We had multiple games in a row go to overtime and they were definitely feeling the effects of that. We played a solid team and they moved the ball really well so that was a tough ask.”
The Jags were indeed a little leggy to start — which is uncharacteristic with Kimball liking to press and get after the ball in all sectors of the pitch. However, the Wolves looked the fresher of the two — despite also needing overtime and penalties to win their respective semi-final on Saturday — and took control of the game inside the opening 40 minutes.
Last Thursday in their playoff opening win against Dixon, the Jags were extremely unlucky in front of goal despite scoring three goals to put the game to bed in the end. On Monday, the luck was not on their side at the other end.
A couple of deflections and unlucky bounces saw the Jags go down 1-0 early in the first half before suffering a blow bordering on critical three minutes before half-time.
The Wolves were in transition and a one-v-one from their striker drew a good save from Jags’ junior goalkeeper Sahib Sandhu before the ball fortunately fell at the feet of Livingston forward Gerardo Torres who slotted home the rebound to double his teams lead just before the break.
That’s the worst type of goal to concede in soccer. You think you’re home and dry with a chance to regroup in the locker room before receiving the most painful of wounds.
But, even though the timing of the Wolves’ second goal was not ideal, the Jags were not resigned. They came out for the second half full of vigor and began chipping away at the rather large task at hand, much to the delight of Lassiter.
“They did really well,” he said. “If we could have started the game that way, we would have given ourselves a chance to compete. We played better, we controlled the game and again, just struggled to finish. That was kind of the tale of the game.
“It’s tough. You go down a goal, two goals, no matter how they go in, it’s definitely tough to get your head up. But they rallied in the second half and gave themselves a shot.”
Down but not out, the Jags had opportunities to get back into the game. However, as fate would want it, the finishing touches in the final third just managed to evade them before the Wolves scored the dagger that all but put both of their hands on the trophy.
Kimball played some good soccer in the second half and really put the Trans Valley League (TVL) champions to a test of their mettle. Junior winger and top scorer Zhubin Wahidi, junior midfielder Trey Lassiter, senior forward Francisco Baltazar and co. had almost cracked the formula to break the Wolves’ back line, however Livingston managed to hold them off for their eighth clean shutout since the start of league play.
The Jags got over the finish line having given themselves a respectable showing as first timers at this level of competition. Their reward for their admirable efforts is that there is still plenty to play for next week, and with some time now for rest and recovery.
“We’re going to take a few days and rest up,” Lassiter said. “We are a little banged up with a few niggling injuries so we’re going to get the kids ready. Then we will have a couple of days of training beforehand to work on some things that we saw last night. We’ve got some film to go over, some situational tactics stuff that we can hopefully clean up before we go into that regional game.”
The Jags will learn their opponent for the first round of regional play and the rest of the bracket on Sunday, Feb. 26.
