Pitman 2, Tracy 0
The Bulldogs finished their season with a 2-0 loss at Pitman High (12-8-1, 8-1-1 Central California Athletic League) in Turlock on Tuesday in the first-round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 playoffs.
Pitman scored one goal in the first half and another in the second.
Tracy finished the season with a record of 8-6-4 overall, 7-1-2 in the Tri-City Athletic League, as the TCAL co-champion with Tokay of Lodi.
Rio Vista 5, Millennium 0
The Millennium Falcons took a 5-0 loss to the Rio Vista Rams on Tuesday in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 5 playoffs.
Rio Vista (11-8, 6-2 Sierra Delta League) quickly jumped out to a 4-0 lead and scored one more goal in the second half.
The Falcons finished the season as champions of the Central California Athletic Alliance with a record of 11-4 overall, 9-1 in the CCAA.
Whitney 8, West 0
The top-ranked Whitney High boys soccer team (12-2-3, 6-2-2 Sierra Foothill League) unleashed a persistent offense against the No. 16 West High Wolf Pack in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 playoffs on Tuesday in Rocklin.
Whitney took 27 shots against West, scoring four goals in the first half and four more in the second for the 8-0 win.
West finished its season at 7-4-7 overall, 3-2-5 in the Tri-City Athletic League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.