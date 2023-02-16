The Mountain House High boys soccer team carried their red hot form right into the program’s first ever post-season with a spectacular 3-2 overtime win over the Del Oro Golden Eagles on Tuesday night.
Seeded at No. 9 in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 bracket, the Mustangs were matched up against the No. 8 Del Oro and despite being forced out on the road, their confidence did not waver.
The Mustangs finished tied for first in Western Athletic Conference play with a 9-3-2 record and senior forward Montgomery Carey making national waves. On Tuesday, the train kept rolling with Carey scoring twice to lead his team into the quarter-finals.
It was win No. 9 in a row in all competitions for the Mustangs and goals No. 35 and 36 for Carey on the year.
The victory was that of most dramatic proportions as Mountain House needed overtime drama to advance. Carey added an assist to his goal tally with junior midfielder Justin Flores grabbing the all-important winner late on to send the Mustangs into dreamland.
Flores also grabbed an assist in the game, as did senior midfielder Armin Mohammady. The triumphant Mustangs will be on the road once again on Thursday as they get set to face the No. 1 seeded Rio Americano Raiders in the divisional last eight.
Jags ready for their first playoff appearance
An outstanding season in the Valley Oak League (VOL) earned the Jags (8-2) boys soccer team their first ever playoff berth and, to make the accomplishment even sweeter, a first-round bye.
The Jags were given the No. 3 seed and were able to relax and watch on Tuesday as the No. 6 Liberty Ranch and No. 11 Dixon battled for the chance to face them in the quarter-finals. In the end, Dixon pulled off the upset in a 2-1 win, setting up a clash with the debuting Jags at Don Nicholson Stadium.
The Falcons put together an impressive campaign in Central California Athletic Alliance (CCAA) play, finishing second with a 11-2-3 record. However, that was only enough to grab them the No. 8 seed in Division 6.
As a result, they were granted a meeting with the top seeded Denair Coyotes in which Denair cruised to a dominant 6-1 win.
And though the Coyotes were up just 2-1 at the break, an outstanding second half performance saw them score four unanswered to progress in the bracket.
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.