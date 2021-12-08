Lancer Pride Tournament
The Mountain House boys placed second and the Millennium boys placed third at the Lancer Pride soccer tournament Friday and Saturday at East Union High in Manteca.
The Mountain House Mustangs won three games in a row to start the tournament, including a 3-0 win over Bear Creek and then a 5-2 win over Summerville High on Friday. The Mustangs came back on Saturday to shut out Millennium 5-0 and secure their place in the final, where they faced Los Banos High, with Los Banos winning it 2-0 to claim the championship trophy.
Junior Montgomery Carey, now in his third year on the Mustang varsity team, scored eight goals for Mountain House over the course of the tournament. Senior Amro Qaddoura and sophomore Aarush Sharma scored two goals each, and junior Angel Alvarez and sophomore Tejas Tomar each scored a goal.
The Falcons opened with a 3-1 win over Bear Creek High of Stockton, with senior Uriel Cervantes scoring two goals and Jose Gutierrez scoring one. The Falcons then tied Waterford High 2-2, with Cervantes and Gutierrez each scoring a goal. Millennium then lost to Mountain House High 5-0, but still had a chance to play for the third-place trophy.
The Falcons faced Summerville High, with Summerville taking a 1-0 lead in the first half. The Falcons came back with a goal on a penalty kick from senior Carson Edward. The Falcons scored again in at the end of the second half as sophomore Nicholas Valencia passed senior Edgar Rios, who was in position and wide open at the center of field and made the shot into the right side of the goal.
Millennium coach Darlha Canas credits the Falcon defense, including senior sweeper Julian Torres and senior goalie Tomas Gianuzzi, an Italian exchange student, with shutting down the Summerville offense in the second half.
West 2, Kimball 1
The West and Kimball boys soccer teams faced off on Dec. 2 at West High, with the West Wolf Pack taking the 2-1 win. The game was scoreless at the half, and West seniors Eyber Reynoso and Emiliano Mendoza scored for the Wolf Pack, with Mendoza also proving an assist. Kimball sophomore Jeremy Miller scored for the Jaguars and senior Arish Sidhu had the assist.
