The Mountain House High boys soccer team ended their regular season as one of the hottest teams in the state with their 1-0 win over Ceres last Friday night being their eighth successive victory.
Very fittingly, the Mustangs dropped the curtain on their Western Athletic Conference (WAC) campaign with senior forward Montgomery Carey grabbing the winner against the Bulldogs.
Carey emerged as the team leader very early on and had a spectacular individual campaign. He finished the regular season with 34 goals – including five hat-tricks – ranking him at No. 12 in the nation, No. 7 in the state of California, and as a comfortable leader in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section standings.
The red-hot Mustangs just about lost the WAC championship to the Grace Davis Spartans (9-3-2) on the head-to-head being the deciding factor with both teams tied in terms of records.
However, despite coming up just short of that silverware, the Mustangs will hope to be big players in the postseason as Carey continues firing on all cylinders.
