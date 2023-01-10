West 1, Tracy 1
The West High Wolf Pack and Tracy High Bulldogs played to a 1-1 tie to open Tri-City Athletic League play on Friday at West’s Steve Lopez Stadium.
The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard in the 10th minute when senior striker Alan Garcia collected a pass from midfield and charged up the middle for a one-on-one shot against West senior goalie Daniel Sandoval, sending the ball into the left side of the goal.
Garcia said the play came together quickly as junior Michael McGibney got the ball to him, and is an example of the progress the Bulldogs (0-3-1, 0-0-1 TCAL) have made in just a few games so far.
“We’ve made a lot of improvements in training and we played better than expected,” he said. McGibney added that he clearly saw the scoring opportunity.
“I saw him open and my first thought to was to get him the ball, because he was running full speed and had a one-on-one with the goalie, so I liked the odds of that,” he said. He agreed that the Bulldogs have been eager to test themselves on the field.
“We’ve improved a lot at practice. Our work ethic has gone up. Our intensity in practice, our intensity in games, our complete attitude all-around, it’s been improving over the past couple of weeks,” he said.
Tracy kept up the pressure in the first half with four more shots on goal, all blocked by West senior goalie Danile Sandoval. West had only a couple shots on goal, both blocked by Tracy sophomore goalie Aaron Mangskau.
West (2-5-1, 0-0-1 TCAL) created more opportunities in the second half. In the 60th minute the Wolf Pack got its lone goal when sophomore Sawyer Lemos took a shot up the middle and toward the left side. Tracy’s goalkeeper blocked but West senior forward Kwaku Addo followed the ball in and finished the shot.
“I saw Sawyer and he was going to take a shot, so I angled myself to make a run in case the keeper dropped the ball,” Addo said. “I just had to poke it in. It was a nice easy touch.”
He added that the Wolf Pack came into the second half with better communication and coordination.
“Second half I like how we played more as a team, and that’s how we got the goal at the end,” he said.
West senior team captain Daniel Ramirez said he expected to get a win out of Friday’s match but a tie with Tracy is far from discouraging.
“We only go up from here. At practice we’re going to try harder for the next games to come,” he said, adding that he expects good competition in the TCAL this year and looks forward to playing against Lincoln of Stockton, a team that includes players from his club team.
The junior varsity game was also a 1-1 tie.
Kimball 2, Sierra 0
The Kimball boys soccer team opened Valley Oak League with a 2-0 win over Sierra High on Manteca on Jan. 5 at Don Nicholson Stadium. The Jaguars (4-1, 1-0 VOL) kept persistent pressure on the Sierra goal, with 18 shots taken against the Timberwolves (4-5, 1-1 VOL).
The game was scoreless at the half, and seniors Francisco Baltazar and Thibaut Declercq scored for the Jaguars in the second half and Senior Biaghi Favela had an assist.
Mountain House 4, Ceres 4
The Mountain House boys soccer team played Western Athletic Conference opponent Ceres High (3-7-3, 1-2-2 WAC) to a 4-4 tie at home on Friday. Senior Montgomery Carey led the way for the Mustangs (4-3-2, 1-2-2 WAC) with six goals for the night, and senior Angel Alvarez also scored a goal for Mountain House. Junior Dayton Dillman, Justin Flores, James Valentine and Aarush Sharma all provided assists, and sophomore goalie Keagan Wright had two saves.
