West 4, Tracy 0
The West High Wolf Pack prevailed in their crosstown match against Tracy High on Jan. 27 at West High. Senior Rudy Barbosa, senior Eyber Reynoso, junior Kwaku Addo and senior Anthony Alejandres scored Wests goals.
The win puts West (7-2-4, 3-2-3 Tri-City Athletic League) in a tie for third place with Lincoln in league play, so the Wolf Pack just needs one more win to clinch a playoff spot. Tracy is 3-6-3, 2-4-2 TCAL.
West won the junior varsity game 7-1, with four goals from Hector Guzman and one goal each from Brian Martinez, Ismael Diaz and David Lopez.
Millennium 4, Delta Charter 0
The Millennium boys logged a 4-0 win over Delta Charter on Friday at Delta Charter High. The outsome puts the Falcons (12-7-4, 8-2-1 Central California Athletic Alliance/Mountain Valley League) in second place in league play. The Dragons are 1-11-1, 1-8-1 CCAA/MVL.
Kimball 3, Central Catholic 0
The Jaguars claimed a 3-0 win over visiting Central Catholic High on Friday. Sophomore Jeremy Miller, senior Arsh Sidhu and junior Josiah Agapie scored Kimball’s goals, and Sidhu, Agapie and sophomore Zhubin Wahidi provided assists. Sophomore goalkeeper Sahib Sandhu recorded two saves. Kimball is in fifth place in the Valley Oak League with a record of 5-8-1, 3-7-0 VOL, and Central Catholic is 0-19-1, 0-12-0 VOL.
Pacheco 2, Mountain House 1
The Mountain House Mustangs took a 2-1 loss at Pacheco High in Los Banos on Friday. It puts the Mustangs at 7-9-3, 4-7-2 Western Athletic Conference, and Los Banos is 11-5-2, 5-5-2 WAC.
