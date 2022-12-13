The West High boys’ varsity soccer team put their second victory of the young season into the win column with a 7-2 thrashing of the Bear Creek Bruins at home last Friday.
Improving to 2-3 on the year, the hosts came flying out of the gates and climbed out to a 3-0 half-time lead. They set the tone early and followed it up by adding four more goals after the break to keep the visitors at bay despite their two strikes on target.
It was a collective team effort from the Wolf Pack with a number of players putting in outstanding performances to contribute to the total damage put on the Bruins.
Sophomore midfielder Jonathan Hupman scored twice and chipped in with one assist as he continues his active year with the soccer team after having just won the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section sophomore Division 1 cross-country championship earlier in the fall.
Fellow sophomore and one half of varsity captains, midfielder Sawyer Lemos, pulled all the strings in West’s creation department with three assists.
Senior defender Daniel Rodriguez also scored two from the back line. Senior defenders Rafael Barragan and captain Daniel Ramirez and junior midfielder Estevan Vargas all grabbed one goal apiece in the win.
In between the posts, senior goalkeeper duo of Emiliano Nolasco and Daniel Sandoval shared the goaltending duties for 40 minutes each.
