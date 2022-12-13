The West High boys’ varsity soccer team put their second victory of the young season into the win column with a 7-2 thrashing of the Bear Creek Bruins at home last Friday.

Improving to 2-3 on the year, the hosts came flying out of the gates and climbed out to a 3-0 half-time lead. They set the tone early and followed it up by adding four more goals after the break to keep the visitors at bay despite their two strikes on target.

