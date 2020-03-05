Kimball 9, Weston Ranch 0
Tuesday, Kimball High
Lance Le, Kimball, def. Michael Hillier, Weston Ranch, 6-0, 6-0.
Robert Dunhouse, Kimball, def. Christian Labalan, Weston Ranch, 6-0, 6-0.
Giovanni Stagnaro, Kimball, def. John Legaspi, Weston Ranch, 6-1, 6-1.
Julien Payan-Dedominici, Kimball, def. Chen-Yu Ma, Weston Ranch, 6-0, 6-0.
Luke Ninh, Kimball, def. Joseph Salvador, Weston Ranch, 6-0, 6-0.
Walter Gerstenberger, Kimball, def. Moises Trujillo, Weston Ranch, 6-1, 6-1.
Soam Desai and Ahmed Shakil, Kimball, def. Patrick Boutsy and Wison Tomasino, Weston Ranch, 6-0, 6-2.
Rich Acuman and Kaleb Payaba, Kimball, def. Sergio Flores and Diego Ruelas, Weston Ranch, 6-3, 6-2.
Kyle Dequit and Thomas Wong, Kimball, def. Victor Perez and Jeremy Labalan, Weston Ranch, forfeit.
Mountain House 9, Johansen 0
Tuesday, Mountain House High
Shuv Chakravarty, Mountain House, def. Syed Ali, Johansen, 6-2, 6-2.
Manas Mantri, Mountain House, def. Oscar Chavez, Johansen, 6-1, 6-0.
Sreeram Ranga, Mountain House, def. Leo Ramirez, Johansen, 6-0, 6-1.
Kartik Katam, Mountain House, def. Isaac Mendoza, Johansen, 6-1, 6-0.
Charith Kondapally, Mountain House, def. Francisco Suarez, Johansen, 6-0, 6-0.
Pranav Sundar, Mountain House, def. Julian Zavala, Johansen, 6-2, 6-0.
Gautham Chandra and Ayush Sheth, Mountain House, def. Hayden Smith and Nick Bello, Johansen, 6-3, 6-2.
Ameya Pureya and Sinehan Ezilmuthu, Mountain House, def. Jonah Gonzalez and Jacob Berlin, Johansen, 6-0, 6-1.
Sridhar Makkena and Nash Salins, Mountain House, def. Aldo Miramontes and Angel Salas, Johansen, 6-1, 6-1.
Tracy 5, Central Catholic 4
Tuesday, Central Catholic High, Modesto
Tyler Shih, Tracy, def. Peter Fogarty, Central Catholic, 6-0, 6-0.
Zaid Mamsa, Tracy, def. Evan Corsiglia, Central Catholic, 7-6, 7-5.
Jacob Boehm, Tracy, def. Robert Wagner, Central Catholic, 7-6 (8), 6-2.
Luke Fielsch, Tracy, def. Nolan Croasdale, Central Catholic, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Syed Hussain, Tracy, def. Danny Barraza, Central Catholic, 7-5, 6-2.
Zack Mendez, Central Catholic, def. Randy Chang, Tracy, 6-2, 6-3.
David Gallegos and Spencer Cole, Central Catholic, def. Julian Munoz and Rayyan Saiyed, Tracy, 6-4, 6-3.
Nick West and Michael Pimentel, Central Catholic, def. Krish Kumar and Aahil Syed, Tracy, 6-3, 6-3.
Matthew Dunn and Joseph Lundquist, Central Catholic, def. Jeremy Abad and Adnan Kapadia, Tracy, 6-1, 6-2.
Tracy 5, Mountain House 4
Monday, Mountain House High
Tyler Shih, Tracy, def. Shuv Chakravarty, Mountain House, 6-0, 6-1.
Zaid Mamsa, Tracy, def. Manas Mantri, Mountain House, 6-1, 6-1.
Jake Boehm, Tracy, def. Sreeram Ranga, Mountain House, 6-3, 6-3.
Luke Fielsch, Tracy, def. Kartik Katam, Mountain House, 6-1, 7-5.
Syed Hussain, Tracy, def. Samarth Ramesh, Mountain House, 6-3, 6-4.
Pranav Sundar, Mountain House, def. Htut Oo, Tracy, 6-3, 7-5.
Charith Kondapally and Jerry Li, Mountain House, def. Ali Khani and Randy Cheng, Tracy, 6-3, 6-2.
Gautham Chandra and Ayush Sheth Mountain House, def. Julien Munoz and Rayyam Saiyed, Tracy, 4-6, 6-2, 10-4.
Ameya Pureya and Sinehan Ezilmuthu Mountain House, def. Krish Kumar and Aakil Syed, Tracy, 6-3, 7-5.
