Lathrop 3, Mountain House 0
Monday saw the Mountain House varsity volleyball team fall to the Lathrop Spartans in straight sets (11-25, 9-25, 16-25) on the road.
It was the Mustangs’ third Western Athletic Conference League defeat. Their conference record now stands at 8-3 as they sit in second, below the Spartans, who are undefeated (11-0) at the summit.
With playoff implications at stake in every game, the Mustangs had a few standout performers which gave head coach Michelle Laban something encouraging to build on.
Junior outside hitter Adithya Gundlapalli led the way on offense with five kills, one solo block and 13 ball handling attempts. Senior outside hitter Shane Ordanza chipped in with two kills, two solo blocks and a couple of aces. Junior setter Mahit Namburu produced nine assists and one solo block to keep the offense flowing.
On a tough day defensively, senior defense specialist Sydney Cuison received seven serves and had four digs. Sophomore libero Paras Marok stood out with 20 digs and 21 service receptions at the heart of the team.
East Union 3, Kimball 0
The Kimball varsity boys volleyball team suffered back to back defeats over the past week to drop to 1-4 in the Valley Oak League.
The Jaguars rounded out the week by falling to East Union on Tuesday in Manteca in straight sets. The East Union Lancers came out victorious in a comprehensive 3-0 (25-23, 28-26, 25-18) to climb to third in the division.
Junior Kyle was once again a standout performer for Kimball with four kills and six blocks. Sophomore libero Wyatt Nunes chipped in with 13 digs.
West 3, Tracy 0
The West High volleyball team cruised to a comprehensive 3-0 Tri-City Athletic League victory over the Tracy Bulldogs on April 7 at West High.
The Wolf Pack won the opening set 25-21 and the proceedings only got more comfortable from that point onwards. The hosts won the second set 25-13 and closed out the game with a 25-16 to improve to 4-1 in the conference.
In a team stacked with experience, it was indeed a senior duo that stood out on offense for the hosts. Leith Bayoudh led the way in scoring with 16 kills and Hamzah Shir pulled the strings with 31 assists.
Also contributing significantly to the flow of the offense was sophomore Chauncey Arcangel who received 32 serves and kept the ball up for West.
The Wolf Pack currently sit second in their conference, only behind Lodi who they already suffered a 3-0 defeat to this season.
Weston Ranch 3, Kimball 1
The Kimball Jaguars suffered a defeat at the hands of Weston Ranch last Thursday in Stockton. The Jaguars tried to claw back into the game in the third set – down two – but it was ultimately not enough as head coach Jill Anastasio’s team lost 3-1 (25-16, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16).
Standout performers for the Jaguars were sophomore Josiah Mounger who recorded five kills and three blocks, junior Kyle Colbert with six kills and seven blocks and senior Federico Vanxini who notched up two kills and two blocks.
The Jaguars currently sit at fifth in their division and are on a two game losing streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.