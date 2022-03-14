West 3, Kimball 0
The West High boys volleyball team claimed a non-league win on Friday, a 3-0 victory at Kimball High. The new season marks a rebuilding year for both teams, with West bringing back just a few players from previous teams under new coach Derek Sundquist, and Kimball starting with all new players under new coach Jill Anastasio, who previously played volleyball at West High.
West senior Leith Bayoudh, one of the experienced returning players, said the Wolf Pack is building toward a successful season.
“We’ve come a long way. Ever since conditioning we’ve stuck together. We’ve been working out. We’ve worked hard. We’re trying our best and we’re just improving every day,” he said.
“Tonight we played as a family. We did everything together. We worked hard. We hustled for the ball. Our setters got to where they needed to be. Our serves were in. I’m just proud of everyone on the team.”
Anastasio said that Kimball brings a lot of young players to its program.
“We didn’t have a team last year so we’re working from the ground up. Every day they get better and better,” she said. “A lot of them, it’s their first year playing any type of volleyball, but I see good things.”
West won Friday’s match with set scores of 25-19, 25-21, 25-23. In the first set the Wolf Pack took an early lead, but the Jaguars stayed within two or three points up until Bayoudh came to the service line to lead the Pack for a string of points. Senior Juan Guevara also led a series of service points, and senior Daniel Grover provided effective hitting at the net.
The second set also was close, with McKay Keller and C.J. Mitchell making effective shots for Kimball. Grover served for a string of points for West to extend the Pack’s lead at the end. Mitchell provided strong serving at the end for the Jaguars but the Kimball team couldn’t catch up at the end.
Kimball again kept it close in the third set with effective defensive digs from Aaron Mahboobi. West junior Sean Costales served for a string of points to put the Pack ahead. Kimball senior Brandon Laurence Motio served for a series of points, as did Keller, but the Wolf Pack held onto its lead at the end.
Bayoudh totaled 17 kills for West, Grover had five kills and three blocks, sophomore Chauncey Arcangel scored four kills and had three block and three serving aces, and senior Hamzah Shir had 27 assists.
Manteca 3, Tracy 0
The Manteca Buffaloes defeated the Tracy Bulldogs in three sets, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21, on March 10 at Tracy High.
The Buffaloes took an early lead in the first set. Tracy got close on series of service points from senior Seth Silvernail-Price, with support at the net from senior Angel Andaya, before the Buffaloes took control again.
After a close start to the second set the Manteca team went on a scoring run to pull ahead 15-5 and held that lead until the end of the set.
Tracy got off to a strong start in the third set with kill shots from junior C.J. Cochiaosue and senior Jett Lasker. Manteca then produced strong hitting to catch up and then pull ahead at the end.
Freedom 3, Mountain House 1
Missed serves hurt the Mustangs in their 3-1 loss at Freedom High School in Oakley on March 10. Freedom won it with set scores of 19-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21. The Mustang junior varsity team won its match 2-0.
Mountain House 3, Pacheco 2
The Mountain House Mustangs claimed a Western Athletic Conference win on March 9, defeating Pacheco High 3-2 in Los Banos. Set scores were 17-25, 25-17, 30-28, 23-25, 15-11 in the Mustangs’ favor.
Adithya Gundlapalli scored 10 kills and had 14 assists for the Mustangs. Anirudh Sivakumar and Faiz Khan had 9 kills each and Obinna Oduozor had eight kills and two blocks.
The Mountain House junior varsity team also won its match 2-0.
