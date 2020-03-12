West 3, Livermore 1
The Wolf Pack boys claimed a win on the road on Wednesday, defeating Livermore High 3-1 with set scores of 23-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15.
Sophomore Leith Bayoudh was West’s attacking leader with 15 kills, and he had three serving aces and 13 digs. Junior Nicholas Jung scored 11 kills and had six digs, junior Khalid Pal provided 34 assists and had 12 digs, junior Julian Barbosa had 22 digs, sophomore Saloma Talimalie scored six kills and had four digs, junior David Akomah had six kills and three blocks, and sophomore Daniel Grover had three kills and two blocks.
Mountain House 3, Pacheco 0
The Mountain House Mustangs defeated Western Athletic Conference opponent Pacheco in three sets Tuesday, 25-17, 25-12, 25-23.
Junior Jonathan Umana led the Mountain House team with eight serving aces out of his 19 service attempts, and added eight kills among his 15 attacks. Senior Anurag Kache scored five kills and sophomore Jaylan Odanza scored three kills.
The Mountain House junior varsity team beat Pacheco 25-11, 25-11.
West 3, Mountain House 0
The West High boys took a 3-0 win, 25-18, 25-18, 25-15, against the visiting Mountain House Mustangs on March 5 in Steve Thornton Gymnasium.
The Mustangs’ team leaders were senior Anurag Kache, with four kills and four assists, and junior Jonathan Umana, with four serving aces, two kills and four assists.
