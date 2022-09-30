Kimball High football

Kimball High senior quarterback Jayden McKey scrambles away from a Manteca High player Friday night at Don Nicholson Stadium.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

The Valley Oak League opening clash between the Kimball Jaguars and the Manteca Buffaloes Friday night at Don Nicholson Stadium was a tight, back and forth affair until a third quarter momentum swing tilted it in the visitors favor.

The Buffaloes, who are still undefeated on the season overall (now 5-0) ran out of Tracy 55-19 victors. However, they were up by just one score at half-time (21-13).

