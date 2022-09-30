The Valley Oak League opening clash between the Kimball Jaguars and the Manteca Buffaloes Friday night at Don Nicholson Stadium was a tight, back and forth affair until a third quarter momentum swing tilted it in the visitors favor.
The Buffaloes, who are still undefeated on the season overall (now 5-0) ran out of Tracy 55-19 victors. However, they were up by just one score at half-time (21-13).
The Jags were playing diligent defense all first half and the offense was clicking with senior quarterback Jayden McKey pulling the strings behind center. But, unfortunately for the hosts, Manteca left a lot less points on the field than Kimball did.
A missed field goal here, a questionable officiating call there, and several two-point conversions completed by the Buffaloes had the Jags fighting an uphill battle all game long.
“We just have to make sure that we capitalize on the big plays that we have,” Jags head coach Derek Graves told the Tracy Press after the game. “They had a big momentum shift but my boys battled and played with effort and that’s all I can ask them to do.”
Kimball had to chase the game from start to finish after Manteca opened the scoring with their first possession of the opening quarter when QB Hudson Wyatt found big running back Blake Nicholson with a 58-yard dot down the line.
The hosts responded promptly. McKey’s arm was pinpoint accurate all first half and that in turn opened up gaps for him on keepers. He finished off an excellent drive during which he was the star with a cute short pass to senior receiver Travis Marieiro who was waiting in the end zone to tie things up at 6 apiece. Both teams missed their first PAT attempts.
The Buffaloes then scored once again through Nicholson to make it 13-6. The Jags defense struggled with the visitors’ back all night. As a whole, the Buffaloes posed a major physical challenge and the hosts were unable to level out the playing field.
Graves addressed that issue post game. On top of inheriting a young team, time was working against him upon his appointment. He said: “A lot of that stuff is handled in January in the weight room. I didn’t get hired until April.
“We’ve got guys that worked really hard once I got on campus but they (Manteca) had different body types than us. But like I always say, we have a young group, they battle, and we’re just going to continue to get better.”
And battle the Jags did. They were swinging with intent for their heavyweight opponent and were able to tie things up once again at 13-13 in the second quarter when McKey found junior receiver Darius Doyle in the end zone with a 13-yard pass.
It was yet another excellent Jags drive where they threw a lot of variety at their visitors. Graves and his staff were mixing things up, going from tricky play calls to relying on junior running back Sebastian Tate’s strength to get tough yardage — like he did on the snap prior to Doyle’s TD.
Tate had a couple of big plays for the Jags, including a separate 30-yard carry, enroute to notching up 43 total yards on eight carries.
Doyle was the standout route runner for the hosts, causing the Buffaloes corners a ton of problems. The Kimball No. 11 recorded 109 yards on five receptions and added another touchdown to his resume in the third quarter.
With the game running away from them, the Jags found one more attempt at a comeback in them, down 35-13, when McKey found Doyle with a gorgeous delivery for a 73-yard score. Doyle left his defender in the dust after being left in single coverage and McKey nailed him in stride for a huge touchdown.
But, that was too little too late. The Buffaloes would not let the win slip from their grasp and responded almost immediately to reclaim momentum and reapply all the pressure onto the bruised Jags defense. They were unforgiving running the ball, scoring a total of six rushing TDs.
The final scoreboard will suggest that Manteca cruised out of this one as relatively comfortable victors, however the picture of the game stated otherwise for three and a half quarters.
But, after the Buffaloes scored with the first possession of the second half to make it a 16-point game at 29-13 — Kimball was not able to keep up with the theme of the game and respond right back, despite having an opportunity.
In possession, McKey and the Jags wanted to go deep in order to land a punch of their own. However, with football being a game of the tightest margins, a slight overthrow by McKey — with Marieiro as the target — resulted in a pick and a lot of life being sucked out of the stadium and the team.
On the back of that, Manteca was relentless. They immediately put their foot on the throat and would not let up — handing the Jags their first VOL loss.
With their record now at 3-3 overall, Graves is still holding his head held high. His team is a tough out for anyone and they are executing the playbook better with every game. There too are positives to take out of this one.
“Six games in a row now my guys have played with maximum effort,” Graves said. “They have been busting their tails and I’m happy with that. Obviously, we got the short end of the stick tonight and I’m not proud of the outcome but the effort was great.”
McKey was the key for the Jags, completing 14 of his 20 attempts for 196 yards, three touchdowns, and a pick. To that he added 49 yards on seven carries rushing. Marieiro chipped in with seven receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Marieiro and Doyle were also leading the way on the defensive end with seven tackles each. They were aided by junior linebacker Dominik Moore and senior linebacker Zachary Macmartin with five each.
Having bounced back from losses before, Graves has no doubt that his squad will do it again. But, he does want them to take the time necessary to reflect and bring the right energy into practice next week.
“Your attitude is contagious,” he said. “Depending on who you are when you leave this game and what you say, it could affect the whole team. So, we have to look ourselves in the mirror, each individual, and make sure that we are doing the right things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.