The Tracy High Bulldogs could not overcome the Lodi Flames’ powerful ground game as the Flames took the 48-21 win over Tracy on Friday at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
The Bulldogs finished the night with 225 yards of offense, as junior quarterback Drew Frederick threw for 120 yards on nine of 17 passes in his first start after senior quarterback Noah Deneau was sidelined with an injury.
“We really thought we practiced hard this week. We had it all dialed down and then coming into the game they had a little different game plan,” Frederick said. “It took a little bit to get used to that, and then we couldn’t execute well on offense. On defense it was hard to get a stop, so we got beat all around.”
Junior Austin Ho-Sy covered 71 yards rushing on eight carries for most of Tracy’s 120 rushing yards.
“We just didn’t do our thing. We didn’t play disciplined. I think we’re a better team. We just didn’t play like it tonight,” he said. “Our defense needs to step it up big time. We need to get physical. Our offense, I’m confident in that. We play hard. We just need to fix the little things, the details. We’re in position for things. We just need to execute.”
Frederick added that Friday’s mistakes, including some costly turnovers, can be fixed.
“The more we execute, the less turnovers. We had three or four turnovers, which really set us back on offense. On defense we’ve got to tighten up and allow less big plays.”
Tracy coach Matt Shrout added that his team is plagued by injuries, which are the result of teams rushing into a COVID-shortened spring season without the usual summer of preparation and weeks of practice that typically precede a regular fall season.
“We thought this might happen with no working out,” Shrout said. “We’re having injuries that we’ve never had here. It’s because we had no weight room, no preseason, but we’ll get through it.”
Lodi covered 393 yards of offense, including 366 rushing yards, with senior Christian Zamora the Flames’ rushing leader covering 101 yards on 22 carries, and 27 passing yards for junior Adam Schallberger.
Tracy got on the scoreboard first. Senior Tommy Chavez returned a punt for 28 yards, and a 21-yard pass from Frederick to senior Jacob Shrout, plus a personal foul penalty against the Flames, got the Bulldogs to the Lodi 5-yard line. Three plays later Frederick connected on a 4-yard pass to senior Jason Goularte, and junior Kyle Wright’s kick, his first of three for the night, put Tracy up 7-0.
That lead wouldn’t last long. The Flames made a long march down the field and scored on a 35-yard field goal, with senior Adolfo Sanchez making the kick. The Flames scored again on Zamora’s 9-yard run and Sanchez made the first of his six point-after kicks.
Lodi scored on every first-half possession after that. Senior Isaac Bishop scored on a 4-yard run, and then grabbed a Tracy fumble and ran it back 79 yards to the Tracy 7-yard line. Three plays later Bishop scored again on a 2-yard run.
Tracy got the ball back with 25 seconds left in the half, only to lose the ball when Frederick threw an interception. Lodi followed with another field goal for Sanchez, this one for 25 yards, to put the Flames up 27-7 at the half.
Tracy opened the second half with an eight-play, 56-yard scoring drive, including a 15-yard touchdown run for Ho-Sy. Lodi answered with a four-play drive, scoring on sophomore Kaiden Merryman’s 47-yard touchdown run. After two plays Tracy lost the ball again on a fumble at the start of the fourth quarter, and Lodi scored on a 60-yard drive, including Bishop’s 6-yard touchdown run.
Tracy answered with a couple effective drives, first covering 65 yards on six plays, including a 30-yard run for Ho-Sy and a 22-yard pass from Frederick to junior Cody Lammerts, finishing a Lammerts’ 1-yard touchdown run.
Lodi ran just three plays to get in scoring position when Tracy junior Khalil Walls stripped the ball and ran it back 35-yards to put Tracy close to midfield with 2 minutes left on the clock. Lodi’s defense held up, and forced the Bulldogs to give up the ball on downs as the clock ran out.
Also on Friday at Mountain House High, the Davis High Spartans of Modesto beat the Mustangs 27-26, and the West High Wolf Pack traveled to Bear Creek High in Stockton and lost 38-0.
Kimball High played Patterson on Thursday, and the Jaguars won 62-56. Millennium High was scheduled to play Big Valley Christian on Thursday, but that game was cancelled after one of the Falcon players tested positive for COVID-19.
