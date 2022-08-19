The city of Tracy was treated to a spectacular opening weekend of high school football as the Tracy Bulldogs took down the Kimball Jaguars 34-32 in a thrilling game of runs at the Don Nicholson Stadium on Friday night.
There is nothing quite like a varsity rivalry game to kick things off. The atmosphere at Kimball High was palpable. Both sets of fans filled out respective bleachers to the brim.
You could cut the tension with a butter knife at times and you can only imagine the roars with which every touchdown was greeted. There was a lot to cheer about as the ball was put into the end zone a total of 10 times.
There is a lot at stake for both teams this season. The Bulldogs walked off the field bursting with excitement as their hunt for a playoff return was boosted with an early dose of momentum.
There were momentum swings galore with a hint of feistiness on the field — as you'd expect from a crosstown rivalry. Tracy head coach Jeff Pribble was understandably delighted with his team’s resilience and level headedness throughout the game.
“Edgy things happen in those tight situations,” he said. “Those kids were tense. It’s a respect thing. They were tough and we had to be as tough as they were and we should this town what we are all about. Heart, passion, tradition, and really playing with pride.”
Tracy had the opening drive of the game but the Jags kept them at bay with excellent defense inside their 20-yard line. The hosts then got their first offensive drive in motion and put the first score of the game on the board.
Junior running back Sebastian Tate kicked off the new Kimball era under head coach Derek Graves with an emphatic 49-yard rushing touchdown to send the home crowd into a frenzy. The Jags missed the subsequent PAT but early momentum was theirs.
Shortly thereafter, very much in tune with the theme of the game, senior wide receiver Kurtis Maynor tied things up for Tracy with a 19-yard receiving touchdown from a senior Cameron Ross pass, to start a run of what ended up being five lead changes on the game.
That was Maynor’s lone touchdown of the game. It was then promptly followed up by a senior Mason Meyers eight-yard rushing drive into the end zone to make it a two-possession game for Tracy at 13-6.
Kimball then bounced back with two scores of their own. Tate added another six-yard rushing touchdown before junior quarterback Jayden McKey found darting senior wide receiver Travis Marieiro with a 45-yard dime to put the Jags up 19-13.
The game was non-stop action and Graves was proud of his team despite the defeat. There were certainly a lot of positives for the Jags to take away out of that one.
“All I asked my guys to do was bring effort,” Graves said. “It’s unfortunate we came out on the losing end but we’re just going to continue to get better. We’ll be fine. We’re going to learn from it. It’s a lesson not a loss.”
Bulldogs QB, Ross, was at the heart of many of the lessons Graves was talking about. The senior adjusted expertly throughout the game and was slicing and dicing the Jags defense with his passes and rushes from the second quarter onward.
After Meyers put the Bulldogs back up 20-19, Ross tip toed into the end zone with a perfect sneak play design on the one-yard line to put the visitors back up two possessions. The Jags had not said their last word, however.
Graves’ team came flying out of the gates in the third quarter when McKey showed off his connection with junior wide receiver Darius Doyle. First, McKey tee’d up Doyle for a 40-yard Jags touchdown with a precise pass into open field.
Kimball inherited all of the momentum following that play and went ahead by a score when McKey found Doyle with a 26-yard pass. Unfortunately for the Jags, they missed a couple of PAT’s, including after that play, and it ended up being mighty costly.
The Bulldogs would simply not say die and it was Ross who had the deciding say. The Tracy QB was in fine form and directed a simply stunning ending to the game. Ross made the game all square with a 45-yard rushing touchdown after an excellent fake hand off — a play straight off the practice field.
The Jags then got a little overzealous defending the PAT and allowed the Bulldogs to put the final nail into their coffin with a Ross two-point conversion following a false start penalty on the play.
The second half was an admirable show of heart from both teams but the Bulldogs, and Ross, especially after the Tracy leader was picked off in the fourth quarter with the momentum then firmly on Kimball’s side. After the game, Ross was understandably over the moon with his team’s performance.
“It’s a great win,” he said. “We’re going to keep on pushing from here and giving it our all. We want to get into the playoffs and go 10-0.”
On his individual performance, Ross said: “I was feeling great out there. The reads they were giving me and the way my team was giving it their all. It was just a great win. We’re going to keep pushing from here.”
The fourth quarter was a tight affair in which neither team would give up an inch of the field. In the end, Tracy edged it out through diligent defense. They suffocated the Jags.
Pribble was excited about what he saw to start the season. There is plenty to be excited about if you’re a Bulldogs fan.
“My kids showed up in the second half with spirit and physical and mental toughness,” he said. “It takes a lot in these types of games to execute the small things. They hit us hard at the end. They were playing with passion. Much respect to what they put on the field.
“We preach trust. We’re big on team mentality and communication and I think that’s what we saw out there. That breeds confidence. Our team never quit. We had injuries, cramps, all kinds of things but the next man stepped up. In true Tracy High style, we were dogs.”
Touchdowns
Tracy: Mason Meyers 2, Cameron Ross 2, Kurtis Maynor
Kimball: Sebastian Tate 2, Darius Doyle 2, Travis Marieiro
JV: Kimball 12-21 Tracy
