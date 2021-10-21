The Tracy High volleyball team finished its regular season in second place in the Tri-City Athletic League, behind St. Mary’s, with playoffs to follow next week, after the Bulldogs’ 3-0 win at West High on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (17-5, 8-2 TCAL) swept the Wolf Pack (2-13, 0-9 TCAL) with scores of 25-22, 25-15, 25-8, with Tracy’s offensive contributions from junior Chloe Lemons with 16 kills, and senior Kylie Van Os with 14 kills. Tracy junior Taylor Gardner had 19 assists, sophomore Ellie Hernandez had 18 assists and senior Alyssa Cargill had 27 digs.
The top four teams from the TCAL, including St. Mary’s, Tracy, Lincoln and Tokay, advance to playoffs, with tournament brackets, including matchups for Monday’s play-in round, to be announced.
Venture Academy 3, Millennium 0
The Millennium volleyball team finished its season with a 3-0 loss at Venture Academyt in Stockton on Tuesday. Venture won it with set scores of 25-10, 25-15, 25-20.
Senior Madysen Mah-Bishop led the Falcons with three kills and 10 digs, junior Emely Lijon had three serving aces and four assists, freshman Synia Hunt scored three kills, and senior Sukhmani Dhadiala contributed 10 digs.
The Falcons finish their season in fifth place in the Central California Athletic Alliance, with a record of 4-18, 2-8 CCAA.
