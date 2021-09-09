The Tracy High volleyball team went the distance in Turlock for a hard-fought 3-2 win at Pitman High, winning with set scores of 25-21, 20-25, 24-26, 25-18, 16-14.
Senior team captain Chloe Lemons led the Bulldogs’ attack with 16 kills and three serving aces, junior Jianna Palmer scored 14 kills, junior Claire Hamer had 11 kills, senior Kylie Van Os scored 12 kills, senior Ava Staas had four blocks and four kills, junior Taylor Gardner provided 23 assists, and sophomore Ellie Hernandez had 22 assists.
Millennium 3, Chavez 2
The Millennium girls traveled to Stockton on Tuesday for a win over the Chavez Titans. The Falcons won it with scores of 25-16, 19-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-12.
Madysen Mah-Bishop led the Millennium offensive attack with 10 kills, Sasha Lang provided 16 assists and scored eight serving aces, Chloe Babon had 14 digs, Sukhmani Dhadiala had 13 digs, Emely Licon scored five service aces, and Synia Hunt had three solo blocks.
Tracy 3, Central Catholic 1
The Bulldogs claimed a victory on the road on Sept. 2, defeating Central Catholic 3-1 with scores of 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21.
Junior Chloe Lemons led the Tracy offensive effort with 12 kills and three aces, and she had 23 digs. Junior Jianna Palmer contributed nine kills and two aces, senior Kylie Van Os scored eight kills and two aces and junior Claire Hamer scored three kills and three aces. Senior Alyssa Cargill had 44 digs, sophomore Ellie Hernandez provided 17 assists and six digs, and junior Taylor Gardner had 10 assists and 15 digs.
Tracy’s freshmen, led by strong serving from Savannah Tankersley and Bayli Brown, beat Central Catholic 2-1, with scores of 20-25, 25-23, 15-9. There was no junior varsity match.
