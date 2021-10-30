The Crosstown Classic trophy will stay with the Tracy High for another year after the Bulldogs defeated the West High Wolf Pack 52-6 on Friday at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium.
It’s the 10th year in a row that Tracy has beat West in the Crosstown Classic, which has been a local football tradition since 1996, with Tracy winning 16 of the 26 crosstown games.
Friday’s game saw the Bulldogs (5-5, 2-3 Tri-City Athletic League) take control early. On Tracy’s first possession of the night senior Logan Murray made a 45-yard touchdown run, and while the Bulldogs stalled in West territory on their second drive, senior kicker Kyle Wright made a 41-yard field goal.
The Bulldog defense continued to shut down the Wolf Pack, and when Tracy got the ball again it took only four plays to score, this time on a 50-yard run for senior Austin Ho-Sy, which put Tracy up 17-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Ho-Sy would finish the night as Tracy’s leading rusher, covering 111 yards on 11 carries as the Bulldogs ran the ball for 352 yards. He had also made a big run to the end zone on Tracy’s first possession, but that was called back on a penalty.
“We could have been smoother,” he said. “I think we started great. I’m just glad with the way we finished.”
West put together a 79-yard drive at the start of the second quarter, with junior quarterback Chris Inigo connecting on a pass to junior J’Vaughn Nibbs for 33 yards and on two more passes to senior Saloma Talimalie, including a 13-yard touchdown pass, which cut Tracy’s lead to 17-6.
The Bulldogs would keep the Wolf Pack out of the end zone for the rest of the night. The Bulldogs lost the ball on a fumble on their next drive, but when they got the ball back they drove for 63 yards on seven plays, including big runs for Ho-Sy and senior Dwayne Thomas, with Ho-Sy scoring on an 11-yard run.
West had the ball for only two plays before Tracy senior Cody Lammerts picked off a pass and ran the ball back 26 yards for another touchdown, putting Tracy up 31-6 at the half.
The Bulldogs recovered West’s short kick to start the third quarter and scored four plays later, including a 24-yard run for Thomas and a 21-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Drew Frederick to senior Tyler Ward.
The Bulldogs scored on the first play of their next possession as Frederick passed to senior Joey Conti, who ran the ball in for a 74-yard touchdown. West started to make progress after the following kickoff, but lost the ball on a fumble, with Tracy junior Santiago Murphy making the recovery to put Tracy on West’s 18 yard line. Two plays later Frederick scored on a 14-yard run and Wright’s kick made it a 52-6 game.
Frederick finished the night completing two of six passes for 95 yards, and he ran the ball four times for 97 yards. Murray covered 67 yards on five carries, Thomas covered 44 yards on two carries, and Wright made all seven of his point-after kicks.
“I expected my guys to come out and just hold their heads up high and work hard and represent our program,” said Tracy Coach Jeff Pribble.
Now the Bulldogs wait to find out if the win will move them up in the Calprep.com rankings into the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 playoff bracket, with brackets to be released Sunday.
“We’re hopeful. We pray that we get in, but if not it was a great season,” said senior quarterback Drew Frederick. “I can’t complain. I had my ups and downs but the team was always there for me so it was great.”
For West (1-8, 0-5 TCAL) the loss concludes the Wolf Pack’s season. Senior Kyler Hickman said that after starting the season facing the potential of not having enough players for a varsity team the Pack came back and competed week after week.
“Coming all this way, I feel like we became one in our season. These kids have heart,” he said, adding that West has the foundation for a solid team next year. “They’re super young but I feel like they’re going to do great.”
Interim head coach Scott Behnam said the West team defined itself by determination.
“They gave everything they had. We were fortunate we were able to finish the season with 35 players. That was one of our biggest victories. We feel like we’ve at least established some credibility for the future,” he said.
“These kids were put in a tough situation. They were resilient. They showed up. They’d get their butts kicked once in a while and they’d show up the next day. I was so honored and so thankful for this opportunity, especially to coach the seniors.”
Tracy’s junior varsity team beat West 35-0.
Also on Friday, the Kimball Jaguars (9-1, 5-1 Valley Oak League) conclude their regular season with their 54-53 win at East Union High in Manteca, affirming the best regular-season record yet in the Kimball program’s 12-year history. The Jaguars maintained their second-place standing in the Valley Oak League and will likely be at the top of their SJS Division 4 playoff bracket.
The Mountain House Mustangs (5-5, 4-2 Western Athletic Conference) defeated Lathrop 28-13, and will find out Sunday if that win advances the Mustangs to playoffs.
Millennium High’s Falcons (4-5, 1-2 Central California Athletic Alliance) lost 41-18 to Stone Ridge Christian High in Atwater.
