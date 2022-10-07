Tracy wins homecoming game

Tracy High senior Mason Meyers finds some running room against the Tokay High defense Friday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

Despite being in control for the best part of the 48 minutes, the Tracy Bulldogs had to overcome a fair amount of adversity en route to a 45-26 victory over the Tokay Tigers at Wayne Schneider Stadium on Friday night. 

It was homecoming night. The atmosphere was bustling. The bleachers were drowned in green and yellow. Everyone was up for the occasion and from an entertainment standpoint, the under the lights matchup between the Tri-City Athletic League rivals delivered in abundance. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.