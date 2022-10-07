Despite being in control for the best part of the 48 minutes, the Tracy Bulldogs had to overcome a fair amount of adversity en route to a 45-26 victory over the Tokay Tigers at Wayne Schneider Stadium on Friday night.
It was homecoming night. The atmosphere was bustling. The bleachers were drowned in green and yellow. Everyone was up for the occasion and from an entertainment standpoint, the under the lights matchup between the Tri-City Athletic League rivals delivered in abundance.
For the Bulldogs, it took a concrete half time team talk and a monster third quarter to rise above the challenge and improve to 2-0 in league play. Down 19-18 at the interval, the game did not need to be as close as it did. However, a couple of mistakes on both sides of the ball saw the Tigers flirt with a potential upset.
“We gave up those mistakes,” ‘Dogs head coach Jeff Pribble told the Tracy Press in the aftermath. “We had a blown coverage, we were lined up wrong, and gave up a run and offensively, we turned the ball over a couple of times which leads to momentum change.
“We did the same things against Lincoln last week (40-34 win). We were under control, had a little turnover turn into momentum and gave them life. So, we have to make sure that ball security is the number one thing.”
Pribble then went on to reveal what the half-time scene looked like in the locker room. Tracy were up 18-6 at the beginning of the second quarter thanks to a couple of touchdowns from senior back Mason Meyers – who had an excellent individual performance, and an expert 42 yard field goal conversion by junior kicker Oluwasemilore Akinleye.
However, the visitors continued to diligently chip away at the Bulldogs’ defense – despite their setbacks – and ended up reaping the rewards. Senior back Zack Filippini – who was deputizing for the Tigers at quarterback – found a giant gap in the hosts defense to put a 59 yard rushing touchdown on the board to make it 18-13 out of seemingly nowhere.
Tokay then got back on the ball after getting a stop and dominated a drive that lasted over five minutes with their run game to snatch the lead through a junior running back Barrett Crosby touchdown. That’s how quickly things can change in sports.
“It was a weird beginning to everything,” Pribble said. “A lot of stops in the game and just different situations in which the kids had to get through adversity. They came out a little different, they had an injured quarterback and we had to make some adjustments at half-time and talk about it.
“It wasn’t done with anger, it was with intelligence. It was a really successful exchange between the boys and the staff and that was probably the best part of the night, other than the victory. Our kids were able to execute and you saw more plays open up offensively.”
It would even be fair to say that the Bulldogs’ playbook was wide open in the third quarter. The hosts came out with a newfound purpose and all but wrapped things up within that 12 minutes.
Meyers was the key all night long. His usage rate made up for most of Tracy’s offensive snaps with 20 carries for 197 yards and three touchdowns.
His third of the night kicked off the second half scoring party as he first got the ‘Dogs into the red zone with a spectacular 64 yard carry before punching in the TD from the Tokay 3. A two point attempt from senior quarterback Cameron Ross was good in the aftermath to give the hosts a seven point lead at 26-19.
“I think we had a lot of communication issues in the first half,” Meyers said looking back on the performance. “The seniors had to pick things up as leaders from there and try to slow the game down. After a good half time talk, we did just that. We did our assignments and we were good.”
The running back was visibly pleased with his tremendous individual outing and understandably so. It was just a few weeks back that he was nursing a knock on the sidelines.
Speaking on his return to action and picking up right where he left off, Meyers said: “I’m just happy to be back. It was tough not playing with my guys but I’m happy to be back and proving everyone wrong about me being too small. It’s a chip on my shoulder and I just keep going.”
On offense, Ross was one of the Bulldogs who benefited the most from a chance to regroup at half-time. Starting off slow, the Tracy leader picked things up and began to play with a lot more ease, both on the ground and throwing the football.
The senior only had four pass completions on the night (4-7), however they all accounted for important gains. All but one were over 10 yards and every one of them found the hands of senior receiver Kurtis Maynor who had four receptions for 88 yards.
The Ross-Maynor connection contributed greatly to the damage the Bulldogs were able to do for the rest of the quarter. The duo put Tracy in great field position two more times. The first was converted into six by senior receiver and defensive end Isaac Salinas on a four yard end zone dive to make it 33-19. Salinas also led the Tracy defense with eight tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Elsewhere on defense – in what turned out to be a busy night at the office – senior linebacker Santiago Mahoney had five tackles. Senior safety Jeremiah Zamora and senior Fernando Garcia had four. JV standout and recent varsity call up, sophomore Elijah Gutierrez, had six.
Ross then took things into his own hands – literally – and scored the remaining two Tracy touchdowns on short carries. The first was a 10 yard run with 56 seconds left in the third. The second was a sneaky seven yarder after Meyers found yet another gap in the Tokay defense to march into the red zone with a 51 yard carry.
Tokay were able to come up with one more consolation score through senior receiver Andru Melgoza to set the final score at 45-26, however the story of the game is the Bulldogs’ ability to adapt and overcome hurdles.
That bodes extremely well for the biggest challenge of the season that lays just seven days ahead – with Tracy set to hit the road for a blockbuster TCAL showdown against the undefeated St. Mary’s Rams of Stockton (7-0, 2-0 TCAL).
Looking ahead to the mouthwatering matchup, Pribble is aware of the mountain that his team is tasked with climbing in order to win. However, that does not knock the confidence and belief he has in his group of players.
“We have played this team for many years and we’re going to go in there with confidence,” Pribble said. “We are who we are. There is not going to be any trickery or anything like that.
“We’ve had some good games, some adversity that we’ve overcome and I think these kids are confident that they can go there and win. We just have to build off our intelligence and confidence.”
