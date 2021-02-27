Tracy High’s boys golf team played its first match of the season on Tuesday, opening Tri-City Athletic League play with a 208-239 loss to Lincoln High of Stockton at Brookside Country Club in Stockton.
Junior Justin Kiester led the Bulldogs with a score of 39 on the par-36 course, three strokes behind Lincoln’s Kyle Loth who had the day’s top score of 36. Tracy team also includes Mason Davis (45), Chris Francis (46), Aiden Van Os (49), Jake Shrout (60) and Nick Cortinas (63).
