Varsity girls: Tracy 13, West 6
Tracy High’s girls traveled to West High on Oct. 28 for their final match of the season, a 13-6 win for the Bulldogs over the Wolf Pack.
Tracy jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first quarter, with senior team captain Sydney Busevac scoring three goals while junior Lilian Günther scored two and sophomore Yuzar Oo junior Sophia Myers each scored a goal.
Busevac scored three more times in the second quarter, Günther scored again and junior Jillian Fry scored a pair of goals to put Tracy up 13-3 while senior captain Halee Kleebsamut led the Tracy defense and junior Makena Martinez blocked four shots in the goal.
Tracy drew back its offense for the second half and did not score again while West scored three more goals. West junior Kalila Shrive led the Wolf Pack offense with three goals, senior Jaycee Cogger scored two goals and sophomore Vianna Dayeh also scored a goal.
Varsity boys: Tracy 20, West 3
Tracy’s boys pounced early on the Wolf Pack on Oct. 28, with junior Jacob Herren scoring three first-quarter goals as the Bulldogs took a 5-0 first quarter lead. The Bulldogs continued to outscore West to take an 8-2 halftime lead, with senior Diego Castro scoring both of the Wolf Pack’s second-quarter goals.
Tracy kept outscoring West through the second half, scoring 12 more goals to West’s single third-quarter goal from sophomore Ethaniel Sianipar. Senior Micah Masten and juniors Peter Perea and Benjamin Melendez scored three goals each, junior Paden Amos and senior Brett Morris scored two each, and juniors Dylan Silveira, Bryant Martinez and Tyler Pahulu and freshman Jacob Ballutay also scored for Tracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.