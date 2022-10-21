Tracy beats Lodi

Tracy High senior Kurtis Maynor finds some running against the Lodi High defense Friday night at Wayne Schneider stadium.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

A superb senior night defensive display from the Bulldogs’ – in a 23-7 win over the Lodi Flames – saw the Tracy High varsity football team strengthen their case for a home game in the upcoming California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. 

For large parts of the evening at the packed Wayne Schneider Stadium, this clash between two eerily similar offenses was a cagey one. Both teams had lengthy drives that took a lot of time off the clock and both defenses came to play. 

