Tracy 13, West 5
The Bulldogs opened with a six-run first inning and continued to extend their lead for a 13-5 win on Tuesday at West High. Tracy’s batters collected 13 base hits, including a double and two singles for sophomore Daniel Behrmann, who also batted in three runs. Sophomore Josh Cortinas doubled twice and drove in a run, senior Kyle Corona and junior Cooper Wilcox drove in two runs each, senior Shane Bowen doubled and batted in a run, and senior Cameron Pereira and sophomore Jacob Jones also batted in runs.
Jones started on the mound and gave up three hits and two unearned runs over four innings, and Wilcox allowed four hits and three runs over three innings.
Statistics for the West team were not available.
Kimball 6, Sierra 1
Kimball senior starting pitcher Israel Velazquez went five full innings in the Jaguars’ 6-1 win at home over Sierra High on Wednesday, allowing one run and three hits while striking out seven batters. Jared Sawyer finished the game, pitching the sixth and seventh innings.
Velasquez was also three-for-three at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs. Dylan Anderson contributed a triple and a single and batted in two runs, and Mason Rivera also had a base hit and an RBI.
Kimball 10, Sierra 0
Kimball starting pitcher Tio Villalobos gave up just one hit on Tuesday, a double in the fourth inning, as the Jaguars collected six hits and took advantage of six Sierra errors in their 10-0 win in Manteca on Tuesday.
The Jaguars scored six runs in the third inning thanks to a series of errors and a couple wild pitches, and Dylan Anderson also hit an RBI double. The game ended after six innings as Kimball scored three runs on two two-our errors.
De La Salle 13, Tracy 2
The De La Salle Spartans scored in all but one inning on the way to a 13-2 win over Tracy High on Saturday at Monte Vista Middle School. Tracy finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning, with senior Cameron Pereira doubling and driving in a run. Seniors Kyle Corona and Shane Bowen and sophomore Jacob Jones also had base hits.
Senior pitcher Trevor DeBie gave up six hits and eight runs over 2 1/3 innings, and senior Clayton Delong and junior Drew Giannini pitched relief, combing on to allow three hits and five more runs.
Tracy 11, Tokay 5
The Bulldogs answered Tokay’s early runs right away and continued to extend their lead for the 11-5 win at Monte Vista Middle School on March 25. Tracy led 3-2 at the end of the first inning and scored multiple runs in the third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings.
Senior Kyle Corona homered, singled and batted in four runs, and junior Drew Giannini also hit a home run and a single and he drove in two runs. Senior Noah Deneau and sophomores Daniel Behrmann and Josh Cortinas also contributed to the Bulldogs’ 10 hits.
Sophomore starting pitcher Jacob Jones allowed three hits and three runs, two of them earned, over 5 2/3 innings and he struck out five batters. Junior Cooper Wilcox pitched 1 1/3 inning of relief and allowed three hits and two runs.
St. Mary’s 6, West 5
The Wolf Pack came up with a four-run rally in the fifth inning to overcome the Rams’ 4-1 lead on March 25 in Stockton, but the Rams collected two more runs in the sixth inning to get the 6-5 win.
Senior William Aviles singled and batted in two runs, and seniors Freddie Morales and Chris Chan and junior Chris Voss also batted in runs and senior Ryan Villena and junior Trenton Wood had base hits.
Sophomore starting pitcher Andrew Simms gave up five hits and three runs, two of them earned, over two innings, Wood allowed three hits and a run over three innings, and Chan allowed no hits, four walks and two runs over one inning.
