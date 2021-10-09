The Tracy High Bulldogs regrouped after a sluggish first quarter, but not in time to overcome the Lincoln High football team’s early lead at Tracy High’s homecoming game on Friday.
The Lincoln Trojans (4-2, 2-0 Tri-City Athletic League) scored on their first three possessions to hold a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Bulldogs (3-4, 0-2 TCAL) came back to outscore Lincoln in the second half, but at the end Tracy finished with a 28-14 loss.
Tracy Coach Jeff Pribble said that after the initial shock of a fast and powerful Lincoln team the Bulldogs settled into the game plan that they had practiced all week.
“First quarter we came out the same way we did against St. Mary’s,” he said, recalling last week’s 56-13 loss. “It’s like we were intimidated or something. Once we calmed down I don’t think you saw too many mistakes.”
Lincoln needed just four plays to score after the opening kickoff, driving for 78 yards, including a 69-yard run for junior quarterback Kenyon Nelson and a 1-yard touchdown run for senior Jonah Coleman.
Tracy lost the ball on a fumble after four plays, and Lincoln scored again on the next play as Nelson passed to Thomas DeLoney for a 34-yard touchdown. Tracy went three-and-out, and Lincoln again charged down the field and scored again on another 34-yard pass from Nelson to DeLoney. Senior Julian Garibay made all three of his point-after kicks to put Lincoln up 21-0.
Tracy shifted the momentum at the start of the second quarter when senior defensive back Cody Lammerts intercepted a Nelson pass. The Bulldogs couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity, but the Bulldog defense held the Trojans for their next two possessions, including Tracy junior Dylan LaDeroute’s fumble recovery to set up Tracy’s last drive of the second quarter.
“We knew they were going to be physical, they were going to be fast, but we practiced for it,” Lammerts said. “We came out in the first half kind of shaky. Second half we made some adjustments, locked down on defense, came head-to-head with them, just make plays, bounced out and make some tackles.”
The Bulldogs, with senior Austin Ho-Sy running the ball on most plays, then covered 64 yards on nine plays only to see Lincoln make a goal-line stand to deny Tracy the score and hold the 21-0 halftime lead. Lincoln covered 268 yards of offense in the first half, compared to 82 for Tracy.
The Bulldogs drove into Lincoln territory on their first drive of the second half only to see Lincoln senior Ezriel Vasquez intercept Tracy quarterback Cameron Ross-Escobar’s pass. From there it took just three plays, including a 48-yard run for Coleman and a 25-yard touchdown pass from Nelson to senior Josiah Hamilton, plus the kick from Garibay, to put Lincoln up 28-0.
Neither team scored again until well into the fourth quarter, when, on the first play after a punt Ross-Escobar made a 45-yard dash up the left side to get to the Lincoln 1-yard line, and then punched it in from there to put Tracy on the scoreboard.
After the Tracy defense held Lincoln the three-and-out the Bulldogs drove 52 yards, including a 21-yard run for Ho-Sy and a 23-yard run for senior Dwayne Thomas, with Ho-Sy scoring on a 4-yard run. senior kicker Kyle Wright made both of his point-after kicks.
Thomas said he expected Lincoln to come out strong at the start.
“In the first half we made a lot of mistakes that they took advantage of but in the second half we found out what our mistakes were,” Thomas said. “We adjusted to them and then we were able to fight back and we closed up the score.”
He added that with Tracy’s two toughest TCAL opponents behind them and a couple successful drives on Friday the Bulldogs have the confidence to find success in the rest of TCAL play.
“I definitely feel like we’re playing better as a team going into league. I feel like it was first-game jitters the first time, but now that we’ve finally got our composure, now we’re just cleaning up little mistakes.”
Tracy finished the night with 305 yards of offense, including 118 yard rushing on 20 carries for Ho-Sy. Ross Escobar ran the ball 14 times for 69 yards and passed for 28 yards on five of seven passes. Thomas carried the ball eight times for 55 yards, and junior Mason Meyers ran the ball four times for 24 yards.
Lincoln covered 343 yards of offense, with Nelson completing eight of 15 passes for 141 yards and running the ball nine times for 108 yards. Coleman ran the ball 10 times for 64 yards.
Tracy plays at Lodi next week, Tokay the week after, and hosts West High on Oct. 29 to close out TCAL. Tracy’s best chance to make playoffs is to win all three.
“I have confidence in my team,” Pribble said. “I just need them to believe in themselves. I keep preaching confidence is king for these guys. They’ve got to come out and believe that we can beat these other teams.”
Tracy won the junior varsity game 21-20.
Also on Friday, Mountain House defeated Beyer 32-0 at home, Central Catholic defeated Kimball 55-16 in Modesto and Tokay beat West 44-7 in Lodi.
