Tracy beats Pacheco

Tracy High senior quarterback Cameron Ross eludes a Pacheco High defender on a carry Friday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

Trotting off for half time, up 14-7, not many inside Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium would have predicted the offensive avalanche that was about to occur after the break.

Not many with the exception for the Bulldogs team and coaching staff. They went off the field optimistic and got right to work. After making a few adjustments on both sides of the ball, the ‘Dogs put the pain on the visiting Pacheco Panthers. The final score read 41-7 Tracy.

