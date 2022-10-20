The green and gold brigade of Tracy High showed out in the bleachers as their senior packed girls’ varsity volleyball team sent the upcoming graduates off with a terrific three set display and a sweep of the West High Wolf Pack on Senior Night Wednesday.
The Bulldogs enjoyed yet another outstanding regular season, finishing their Tri-City Athletic League campaign with an 8-2 record, and are poised to do some damage when the playoffs commence next week.
The hosts didn’t leave much for debate against their TCAL and city rivals — who just clinched their first playoff berth since 2018 earlier this week on their senior’s big day. Tracy set the tone and asserted their dominance early — controlling the match from start to finish.
“I feel really good about this performance,” ‘Dogs head coach Catherine Ebojo told the Tracy Press after the game. “I think that, especially on senior night, you’re filled with so much emotion and the crowd is very electric and you can get caught up in that very easily. But the girls played very well, they weren’t distracted by it all.”
The Bulldogs looked very relaxed out there. They were having fun with the crowd and the offense was flowing. Their spot in the TCAL rankings was already secured at No. 2 and it was showing in the players who were able to enjoy their big day pressure free.
Ebojo was pleased to see her team put on a show but also complete their assignments with diligence in preparation for the postseason. She said: “We can have fun but at the same time, show that we’re ready for the playoffs. That’s how we wanted to tackle tonight’s game.”
Tracy took the first set with relative ease, 25-13. After a back and forth start, mistakes started creeping in on West’s side and the ‘Dogs offense took advantage ruthlessly. The hosts’ finishing at the net was clinical, allowing them to break out into a 14-8 lead and take control of the frame.
Senior hitter Jianna Palmer started off red hot for the hosts, recording seven kills in the set. Palmer’s effort helped Tracy draw first blood while her running mate and team’s lead hitter, senior Chloe Lemons was finding her groove.
Palmer and Lemons formed a fierce duo for the ‘Dogs all season long and Ebojo will be hoping their performance against West is a sign of things to come. Palmer finished the game with 13 kills. Lemons notched up 19 kills and 10 digs to lead all players.
The Wolf Pack put up a fight in the early stages of each set but the team’s energy was a lot lower than just a few days ago when their playoff place needed securing. However, those nights happen in sports — particularly after emotion fueled wins, and this type of a loss is better out now than in a week’s time.
The visitors’ comeback attempts were led by senior hitter Mansesa Lumas who ended a terrific regular season with nine kills, 18 digs, and two blocks.
Senior setter Kaitlyn Armstrong chipped in with 15 assists and five digs for West. Senior hitter Franchesca Paz had three kills. Senior libero Marcia Castillo had 10 digs and senior middle blocker Raina Dent had two blocks.
West head coach Derek Sundquist said the following after the match: “It was tough coming back in after having Monday and so much energy spent. It was their senior night tonight too and their fans showed up and did really well.
“I did think that the girls got a little soft in the middle but they kept it together and we scored in double digits in all three sets, so it was a lot better than the last time we met.”
The visitors just about broke the double-digit mark in the second set as Tracy won the frame 25-10. That was by far the best set of the night from the Bulldogs and at times it felt as though they would not make another mistake.
One of the things that gave the hosts the edge was their serving. Tracy notched up 10 aces on the night and six of them came from junior middle blocker Ling Han who was terrorizing the West second row from the line.
It was Han who led a 6-0 Tracy run in the third set — while the score was 8-5 ‘Dogs — to pull away and all but put the game on ice. Her service deepened West’s reception woes that they will hope to clean up before their postseason return.
Tracy won the set 25-15 and the celebrations began. A great season was capped off by a brilliant finale and there is hope for so much more. Tracy won six of their last seven TCAL games down the stretch, much to Ebojo’s delight.
“We’ve had some peaks and valleys throughout the season but we’re starting to peak again,” she said. “We just really want to build on that momentum now. We’ve made a few changes, brought up a few JV players and hopefully what they can do is add some value and diversity to our team and we can just go ahead and put that all together and come up with a good game plan to get us through the postseason.”
Despite freshening things up with some young blood, the ‘Dogs were reliably led by their senior core against West. Alongside Lemons and Palmer, senior libero Claire Hamer kept plays alive on defense with 23 digs.
Senior opposite hitter Ellia Revino had four kills and senior setter Taylor Gardner had 18 assists. Junior setter Ellie Hernandez once again showed readiness to take over next season with 13 assists.
On West’s side, the loss to a rival obviously hurts the pride a little but in the big picture, it was nothing but a formality to end an overall historic regular season. West won 10 more games overall (12) than last season (2-13 record) and finished their TCAL campaign at 3-7.
And most importantly, of course, this senior class and coaching staff did what they set out to do and brought the program back into the playoffs. For that their names will forever be etched in the school’s folklore.
“That was my goal for this season (to have more wins than last year),” Sundquist said. “So, the fact that the girls did that and stuck together and played the way they did was amazing. They finished the season strong and made the playoffs — that’s the icing on the cake.”
