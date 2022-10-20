Crosstown Volleyball

Tracy High senior Chloe Lemons takes a shot past West High senior Evelyn Orozco Wednesday night at Tracy High.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

The green and gold brigade of Tracy High showed out in the bleachers as their senior packed girls’ varsity volleyball team sent the upcoming graduates off with a terrific three set display and a sweep of the West High Wolf Pack on Senior Night Wednesday.

The Bulldogs enjoyed yet another outstanding regular season, finishing their Tri-City Athletic League campaign with an 8-2 record, and are poised to do some damage when the playoffs commence next week.

