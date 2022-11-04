The crowd fell absolutely silent. You could hear the tiniest of pins drop inside of a packed house at Wayne Schneider Stadium when the Antelope Titans pulled off the most unthinkable drive at the death to stun the Tracy Bulldogs 41-38 – eliminating them from the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac Joaquin Section Division 2 playoffs.
The ‘Dogs were seeded at No. 7 and got to host a postseason matchup for the first time since 2018. They were finally back playing for the highest stakes under head coach Jeff Pribble and with 56 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, they were in green and gold paradise.
With the Bulldogs having led all game, the Titans creeped out into a five point lead at 35-30 with 6:48 left in the fourth after quarterback Jasiah Bateman found receiver Cassidy Cole with a 10 yard end zone pass.
That capped off a horror three minutes for the Bulldogs during which they gave up another touchdown moments prior when running back Curron Borders pulled out all the tricks to get into the end zone to narrow the deficit to 30-28 Tracy. The ‘Dogs followed that up with a senior quarterback Cameron Ross fumble to completely hand over the momentum to the visitors.
However, their response was straight out of the script of a wild fairytale. With the clock ticking rapidly, a couple of penalties saw the Bulldogs sitting on a fourth down and forever. They looked dead and buried. If they had turned the ball over, the game was on ice.
But the cold bloodedness, the heart, the determination on display to execute the play that they did just seconds later was simply extraordinary.
Pribble dived into the deepest depths of his playbook and called a sensational sequence which saw senior receiver Kurtis Maynor turn QB and throw a pearl right into the stride of a wide open Ross down the left sideline for a pick up of 34 yards and an enormous first down.
Ross struggled mightily throwing the football but was able to come up with gigantic plays for the hosts when they needed him most. He went 4-13 for 140 yards passing with all of his completions being for over 15 yards. To that he added 61 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries and the above reception.
From there, the ‘Dogs chipped away with senior back Mason Meyers taking them down to the two yard line with an eight yard carry before Ross punched in the score with 56 ticks of the clock remaining to make it 38-35 Tracy.
“This group of kids is super coachable,” Pribble said of the way his team recovered on offense down the stretch. “It seemed like they were able to execute the game plan and then all of the adjustments.
“It was a battle. We played a good football team just like I said before. They’ve got playmakers, they’ve got athletes, and they did those things. I thought my kids stood toe to toe with them and I have no negative things to say.”
Meyers had 23 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown on the night. Maynor showed out in every way that it is possible on a football field with two receptions for 70 yards, three carries for 40 yards, a touchdown, an interception, a 34 yard pass completion, and four tackles. A star was born type of display.
The stadium was bouncing. The Bulldog side of the city was in dreamland. All the defense had to do was just get a couple of stops and a second round rendezvous with No. 2 Del Oro was in the bag.
Tracy was led by senior linebacker Darrian Marieiro on that end with 11 tackles. Senior safety Isaac Salinas had eight. Senior linebacker Damian Money had five. Junior tackle Wesley Finton had four. However, football gods had other ideas.
With the clock continuing to tick unforgivingly, the No. 10 seeded visitors conducted three masterful plays that saw them swallow up most of the field and end up with Cole leaping for a the game ball in the end zone.
Bateman was slicing and dicing the Tracy defense with precision to gain yards – finding his receivers with confidence with under a minute left. His blood was turning into ice with every snap and it reached freezing point with six seconds remaining.
Scrambling out of the pocket, Bateman knew the Titans missed their chance to opt for a field goal that could have sent the game to overtime. At that point, it was now or never – and the QB chose now.
After buying himself time, he threw a looping pass towards Cole, who stands at 6 '4" – in double coverage – with the receiver somehow managing to bring the ball down securely on a leap to send the group of traveling fans and the visiting bench into euphoria.
The Titans had just delivered the ultimate nightcap. The sourest of defeats in all of sports. The dagger. Right at the buzzer. To break all hearts. From pure and utter joy to tears in a matter of seconds. The Bulldogs didn’t know what hit them. They didn’t deserve to lose. However, as beautiful as wins are in sports – the losses are shattering, just like this one.
“We did everything that we were supposed to there,” Pribble said looking back on the play. “We had one over the top, one on the hip, it was a 50-50 ball that four people went after and the 6 '4” guy made an amazing play. All credit is due to that young man.”
“It was a close game so it hurts,” Maynor added. “We didn’t really expect to come out here and get beat like that, but it happens. It’s just football at the end of the day. We came out with a really good attitude after scoring. We thought we would just see it out and win but they made a great play. Congrats to them.”
This loss will undoubtedly take a while to get over. Closure will not be easy attain because of the manner of defeat. The ‘Dogs were in control before flirting with disaster before pulling off a SportsCenter Top 10 play, before being hit with the heaviest of haymakers. It all happened so fast.
Nobody thought this outcome was even a possibility when the ‘Dogs started the third quarter with a perfectly recovered onside kick that was soon after converted into six by Meyers to make it 27-14.
Even at the start of the fourth quarter, when junior kicker Shemmy Akinleye made it 30-21 with a 28 yard field goal, not one person inside the stadium even considered that the whole season could end in less than a quarter of an hour.
But, games at this level often do come down to the finest of margins and this one came down to who had the ball last. That’s football. The wins taste like a meal in a Michelin star restaurant. Impeccable.
Losses, however, are an acquired taste that take time to get used to. Nobody wants to get used to them in the first place. But you learn. And even when you do, you still hate it. But it’s all about finding something positive to take away from the experience rather than dwelling on the negatives.
That’s what the next few weeks will be all about for Tracy. Their palette will need adjusting. After an outstanding Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) season (8-2), they were hungry for more. Their story was not supposed to end this way. They were not meant to lose tonight.
But they did. They were knocked down and counted out. And now it’s all about how each individual and the program as a whole respond. It's about how you get back up.
A solid foundation was laid down this season. And though a number of talented seniors will be graduating, everyone involved with this year’s team will have learned plenty of valuable lessons to take with them on their respective journeys.
“I feel proud of my program, my team, how hard we work at everything that we do,” Pribble said. “The only thing I can focus on now is getting back to work. When we meet up next week, I don’t think these kids are going to talk about a loss.
“They’re going to talk about the great memories we made together. About how taking tough losses like this and fighting challenges is going to help them as young adults through sticky situations that we all know we’re going to face. We’re going to move forward with positives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.