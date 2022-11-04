Tracy loses playoff game

An Antelope High receiver pulls a pass down as Tracy High senior Andres Gamboa defends. The pass would be caught for a touchdown as time expired to give the Titans the win ending Tracy’s season Friday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

The crowd fell absolutely silent. You could hear the tiniest of pins drop inside of a packed house at Wayne Schneider Stadium when the Antelope Titans pulled off the most unthinkable drive at the death to stun the Tracy Bulldogs 41-38 – eliminating them from the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac Joaquin Section Division 2 playoffs. 

The ‘Dogs were seeded at No. 7 and got to host a postseason matchup for the first time since 2018. They were finally back playing for the highest stakes under head coach Jeff Pribble and with 56 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, they were in green and gold paradise. 

