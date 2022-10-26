A convincing first set display set the tone for the Tracy High girls’ varsity volleyball team with the Bulldogs going on to breeze past the Manteca Buffaloes in straight sets in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 playoffs on Tuesday.
Seeded at No. 6, the ‘Dogs got to host their postseason opener after a terrific Tri-City Athletic League campaign (8-2). The No. 11 ranked Buffs came into town game to play, however an early punch from the hosts suggested a long afternoon was on the cards.
Full of confidence, the Bulldogs took the first set 25-10 with absolutely everything going right for them on both sides of the ball. They scrambled to keep plays alive, kept everything in between the lines – forcing a ton of Manteca errors – and finished at a high clip at the net.
Tracy started on a 6-2 run and led 17-7 and 22-8 at various stages of the frame before putting the set away. Senior hitter Chloe Lemons led with six kills after one. Setters, junior Ellie Hernandez and senior Taylor Gardner both had 5-plus assists in the opener.
A sizable lead to start the match allowed head coach Cat Ebojo to give a few of her youngsters a run out after inviting them up from the junior varsity team down the stretch of the season. Sophomore middle blocker Natalia Infante paid off her trust with an emphatic block to end the set.
The ‘Dogs were in full control and all signs pointed towards a quick night at the office. However, with their minds perhaps already on Thursday’s potential second round matchup, the Buffaloes startled the hosts with a different type of energy in the second set.
“I think the first set was pretty conducive of the ball we’ve been playing all season,” Ebojo said after the match. “But that second set, it can be very hard for my team to recover when we go on a run of mistakes. But they fought through it.”
In true Bulldog fashion, they did fight. But the adversity they faced was far larger than they ever could have anticipated. The hosts played at a very leisurely pace to start the set and found themselves falling behind.
After a 9-9 back and forth to start, the visitors crept into a 11-9 lead which prompted Ebojo to call a timeout. That then began a chess match on the sidelines as the subsequent 3-0 run from the ‘Dogs had the visitors call for a break down 12-9.
The momentum then switched once again with Manteca regaining the lead and climbing out to a five-point lead at 18-13 – forcing Ebojo into her final timeout. All of a sudden, the set was slipping away from the Bulldogs’ grasp. They had to act quickly and what followed was a glimpse of this team’s potential and quality depth.
Senior defense specialist Sophia Labasan stepped on the service line at 18-14 – following a Buffs error – and led the team on an 8-0 run behind her menacing serve. She recorded just a pair of aces in the process, but the visitors struggled mightily with running any offense from the receptions.
That was an excellent display of heart and guts from the ‘Dogs. Junior middle blocker Ling Han and senior hitter Jianna Palmer got up for a block to tie things up at 18 apiece.
Tracy rode the wave to finish off the set 25-20. It was a rather dangerous hole that they dug themselves early on, but they overcame the situation expertly. Ebojo later addressed how she deals with the rare occasions when her team finds themselves in a rut.
“A lot of it is that you have to trust their experience,” she said. “I have a lot of players with playoff experience. Three girls on that court have been on a playoff team for four years and they also happen to be my captains and are on the floor the most. I hope that a lot of their energy and ability kind of just rubs off on everybody and that’s how they’re able to push through.
“From a coaching standpoint, we just can’t let too many mistakes go without making subs or calling strategic timeouts.”
The ‘Dogs did everything right in every aspect of the above to mount and complete their comeback. The leadership spine was once again there for the team to lean on in times of despair.
Lemons finished the match with 11 kills, 12 digs, six receptions and two aces to lead. Palmer chipped in with nine kills, four aces, 11 digs, and two blocks. Senior libero Claire Hamer rounded off the trio with 17 digs and 15 receptions.
However, it was the hosts’ strength in numbers that came up big to help out when they were down. On Tuesday, it was Labasan. But on any other night, it could be anyone. The ‘Dogs’ players and coaching staff know that.
“It’s amazing to have so much depth on the team,” Lemons said. “We’re all so close too. Having those people that can come through at crucial points is really key to our performance. It’s not always just me or Jianna (Palmer), it’s our whole team. We work together really well. Our servers are crucial, our passers, we wouldn’t be the same without them.”
Ebojo echoed her offensive leader's thoughts. She said: “We’ve come to learn that two people can’t take care of everything. Someone has to be able to step up. That’s kind of been the mantra all season. If someone is struggling, step in there.”
The ‘Dogs served up 11 aces on the night with Hernandez (18) and Gardner (9) combining for 27 assists. Han notched up three blocks. Senior opposite Ellia Revino had four kills.
Tracy wrapped up the evening with a 25-20 win in the third. They looked to Palmer early on to get ahead, and she obliged with two aces and excellent finishing up high. After a 5-5 start, the hosts led 17-13 and 21-16 at latter stages to get out of reach and bring the win home.
Lemons revealed that after reaching the sectional championships in two of the last three years – there were no playoffs in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions -- the team is focused on getting back there again. That’s the goal. And having shaken off their first game jitters against the Buffaloes, they will be poised to do it again.
They will travel to Sacramento to face the No.3 Rio Americano Raiders (12-0 Capital Athletic League) on Thursday night.
