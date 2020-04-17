Athletic Perfection cheer gym in Tracy closed its doors on Friday, March 13, the same day COVID-19 school closures were announced, but got back to business the next Monday with virtual classes and team practices.
Gym owner Julie Van Os said that her staff started making instructional videos and then sent out links to gym members so they could follow the videos at home to learn routines and dances.
On March 30, the gym shifted gears again, this time offering live online instruction with an emphasis on tumbling classes. Van Os said that while participants generally don’t have the space or equipment for a full tumbling practice, there are still exercises they can do at home and indoors.
“We work on building the strength and doing drills that will help them do the skills when they get back into the gym,” she said. “It’s actually nice to have time to focus on the little things that so many of them need help with.”
