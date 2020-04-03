The California Interscholastic Federation announced on Friday that the high school spring sports season is over because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti released a statement Friday afternoon after a meeting with 10 section commissioners and said that all section, regional and state championship events would be canceled.
Nocetti said that the cancellation took into account statements by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 19, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, who on Tuesday urged all schools in California to shift to remote instruction through the remainder of the school year.
Teams had just two full weeks of play before the CIF suspended the season on March 17. Many local teams had canceled events the week before that after Tracy Unified, Lammersville and New Jerusalem school districts all issued statements March 13 that their campuses would close for at least the rest of March. Thurmond’s letter on Tuesday affirmed that campuses would remain closed for the rest of the school year, though schools will turn to remote teaching to finish the academic year.
