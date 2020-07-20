The California Interscholastic Federation has shifted the fall sports season to start at the end of the year, with traditional winter sports and some fall sports moved to spring of 2021.
The CIF released its schedule on Monday, and addresses only playoffs for football, girls and boys volleyball and water polo and cross country, which will be in March 2021. The Sac-Joaquin Section provided further guidance, setting Dec. 14 as the first day of practice and Dec. 28 as the first day for games. Those sports were originally slated to start next month.
The shift also means that traditional winter sports, including basketball, soccer and wrestling, will move to the spring. Originally scheduled to begin in November, those sports now will begin in late February and early March of 2021, with playoffs at the end of May and in early June.
Spring sports, such as baseball, softball, swimming and track and field will be close to a traditional schedule, with practices and games starting in late March, about a month later than usual, with playoffs in late May and early June. Girls tennis and golf, ordinarily fall sports, will now be spring sports, coinciding with boys tennis and golf.
The CIF also noted that guidelines for summer and off-season practices and workouts will be governed by state health and educational agencies, with county health departments and school districts providing detailed guidance.
From now until Dec. 14 teams will operate under the Sac-Joaquin Section’s “limited period,” meaning teams can practice up to 1½ hours each day, 4 hours on Saturdays with a limit of 8 hours per-week. Schools can also choose the “out of season” format, where athletes can train with gyms or clubs, but are not allowed to use school equipment. Conditioning and weight training are allowed year-round, as long as it’s approved by the school districts.
