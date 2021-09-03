The California Interscholastic Federation has temporarily suspended a bylaw that had prohibited high school teams from playing or practicing on Sundays.
The CIF released a statement on Tuesday explaining that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and air quality conditions caused by California wildfire led to suspension of Bylaw 504.M, which prohibits practice and competition on Sundays, for the 2021 fall sports season.
Several events, including some of last Friday’s local football games, have been cancelled because of poor air quality resulting from the wildfires, leaving teams to attempt to schedule makeup games. The CIF specified that the exemption to the rule is only for competition, and not for practices or other team activities.
