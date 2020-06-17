The California Interscholastic Federation will decide by the third week of July whether the fall 2020 sports season will proceed as normal, or if restrictions related to COVID-19 will affect the season.
The CIF released a statement last week noting that the CIF’s 10 sections are expected to come to an agreement by July 20 on whether to proceed with the usual schedule or adopt alternative schedules for practices, competition and playoffs.
A regular fall season, presuming it would be unaffected by COVID-19, would begin July 20 for football and July 27 for most other sports, including cross-country and girls volleyball, golf and tennis, with boys and girls water polo starting up Aug. 10. Those are the dates when the dead period would begin, meaning that teams could begin conditioning workouts but not practice with equipment.
Practice would begin Aug. 3 for most sports, with football practice starting a week earlier, July 27, and water polo starting two weeks later, Aug. 17. Games would begin Aug. 21 for all sports except water polo, which would begin Aug. 28.
