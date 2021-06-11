Gymnastics

Classic Gymnastics athletes to take top marks at the 2021 Xcel Championship Invitational in Wisconsin include, from left: Makayla Sumabat, second place, Xcel Gold; Alana Martinez, first place, Xcel Gold; Hannah Webb, first place, Xcel Silver; and Aurien Weimer, third place, Xcel Gold.

 Courtesy of Classic Gymnastics

Classic Gymnastics of Tracy had two first-place all-around gymnasts at the USA Gymnastics 2021 Xcel Championship Invitational, held Saturday in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

Classic also gained national championship status as part of a Region 1 team that took first place at the Xcel Silver and Xcel Gold levels, with the Region 1 Silver team finishing with a score of 114.750 and the Region 1 Gold team with a score of 113.100.

Classic’s top gymnasts included Alana Martinez, competing in the Xcel Gold 11-year-old division and finishing with a first-place all-around score of 37.175. That included first-place scores on the vault (9.025), balance beam (9.550) and floor exercise (9.275).

Also competing in Xcel Gold in the 12-year-old division were Makayla Sumabat with a second-place all-around finish (37.400), and Aurien Weimer, placing third all-around (37.125).

In the Xcel Silver 13 and up division, Hannah Webb placed first all-around (), including a first-place mark on the uneven bars (9.725).

2021 Xcel Championship Invitational

Saturday, Wisconsin Dells Center, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

Xcel Platinum 15 and up

McKenzie Cousins - 8 AA 35.000

Xcel Gold 11 years

Alana Martinez - 1 vault 9.025, 3 bars 9.325, 1 beam 9.550, 1 floor 9.275, 1 AA 37.175

Xcel Gold 12 years

Makayla Sumabat - 3T bars 9.550, 3 beam 9.550, 2 AA 37.400

Aurien Weimer - 2 beam 9.575, 3 AA 37.125

Xcel Gold 14 years

Ella Delucchi - 2 vault 9.000, 3 floor 9.250, 4 AA 35.825

Melissa Sahim - 9 AA 35.150

Xcel Gold 15-16

Ava Perry - 3 beam 8.875, 3 beam 9.025, 4 AA 34.875

Xcel Silver 13 & up Session 1

Hannah Webb - 1 bars 9.725, 2 beam 9.675, 2 floor 9.425, 1 AA 37.900

