The Tracy Sports Hall of Fame welcomed seven new inductees on Saturday night. Each new addition to the prestigious list -- including four athletes, one family, one coach and one team – was unique in terms of their accomplishments and contributions to their sports, but during the evening of presentations at the Tracy Elks Lodge a theme quickly emerged.
“One of the things that is a common denominator is, everybody thanks their coaches,” said Greg Reed, the master of ceremonies for the evening and a 2014 inductee into the Tracy Sports Hall of Fame by virtue of his basketball career at Tracy High and Sacramento State University.
“The coaches are a big deal, and this town has been blessed with so many great athletes and they don’t just come from nowhere. It comes from good coaching. It starts from the bottom and works all the way to the top.”
“For all of you guys out there that have brought kids to practice and filled in, did everything and helped out, I want to give everybody a hand now, because that what makes us be here tonight.”
Hawkins Family
Lyndell Hawkins was already a cornerstone of the Tracy High football program when Dave Brown joined the Bulldog team in 1994. Brown, who introduced the Hawkins family Saturday night, recalled how Hawkins and his wife, Susan, made the new Bulldog quarterback feel like he was part of the family.
“The best thing about the Hawkins household is that everyone and anybody was welcome at any time, and I mean any time,” Brown said, noting that he was in the same grade as Nichole Hawkins (Tracy High Class of 1997), a basketball and track and field athlete, and 2 years ahead of Dell (Class of 1999), a football standout.
While at Tracy High Lyndell Hawkins, Class of 1977, was a football player and track and field athlete. His long jump of 23 feet, 6 inches in 1976 is still the Tracy High School record, and he went on to be a state qualifier in the event. After high school he attended the University of Colorado, Boulder, on a football scholarship.
“He and his son Dell are the only, to my knowledge, father-son combination to each win the Peter B. Kyne Award, the George L. Parker Award, VFW, and the Senior Blanket Award,” Brown said.
“Dell was by far and without a doubt the biggest quarterback I have ever seen in my life,” Brown added, noting that he was the Most Valuable Player of the Lions All Star Football Game before he went to Fresno State to play fullback and defensive line.
He described Nichole’s accomplishments as a basketball player and track and field athlete, setting the girls triple-jump record (37-6¾) which still stands today, and winning the gold medal in the high jump at the Sac-Joaquin Section championships.
“While winning a race, scoring a touchdown or sacking the quarterback is an exciting thing, becoming amazing human beings and contributing to their communities through education and outreach is what really sets this family apart,” Brown said.
Ed Kaiser
Ed Kaiser, Tracy High Class of 1960, is not just the eldest brother of one of Tracy’s farming families. His sister, Bette, described a talent for athletics that he got from his parents, including father Buddy, a former Swiss wrestler, and mother Ida, a skilled golfer. His two younger brothers, Steve and Dave, are already members of the Tracy Sports Hall of Fame as members of their respective Tracy High football teams, Steve in 1968 and Dave in 1971.
Steve Kaiser recalled his visits to Fresno State where his older brother played offensive guard and linebacker for the Bulldogs for three years.
“The big thing now is superheroes in all of the movies, and I want you all to know, I grew up with a superhero,” he said.
Steve said his older brother missed playing football his freshman year at Tracy High because of his obligations to the family farm, but once he was on the team he made up for it. He also aspired to be a basketball player, when then-coach Bill Swenson urged him to go out for wrestling.
In his senior year he was a member of the Bulldog football team that won a share of the Valley Oak League title and continued to play football and wrestle at Modesto Junior College, where he finished the 1962 wrestling season as the runner-up in the 191-pound class at the NCAA Collegiate Championships. He was inducted into the Modesto Junior College Hall of Fame in 1995.
He has continued to be an influential figure on local golf courses, including a successful Tracy Golf and Country Club team in the 1980s, as well leadership roles in the Tracy Civic Athletic Club, Pasatiempo Golf Club, San Joaquin Country Club and the Northern California Golf Association.
Matt Overton
As Tom Overton introduced his son, Matt Overton, Tracy High Class of 2003, he recalled the moment that one of Matt’s football coaches, Lyndell Hawkins, told Matt that Friday night football was just the start, and he was destined the play football on weekends with college and pro teams.
“This inspiration that you gave to Matt, I still believe – I’ve always believed it, he believes it -- pushed him forward to tackle his dreams and aspire to be someone great. It’s coaches like you, Mr. Hawkins, that turn people’s dreams into reality,” Tom Overton said.
Matt Overton described a football journey that included being cut, as an 8-year-old, from the Tracy Raiders, only to return the next year to make the team. He got no scholarship offers during his senior year of high school, but continued to play, first at Diablo Valley College, then at NCAA Division 2 Western Washington University.
His pro career started when he first signed with the Seattle Seahawks and was then cut 3 days later. He played in the af2 arena football league, and then with the United Football League prior to being signed by the Indianapolis Colts as the team’s long-snapper in 2012. Since then he has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, and he played the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Chargers.
“There’s one word that never comes out of Matt’s mouth, and that’s ‘quit.’ He never quits,” Tom Overton said. “He’s had so many ups and downs in the league. He got signed, he got cut. He broke his foot one year, got released again. Just kept going. Kept fighting.”
Matt Overton lives in Tennessee now with his wife, Bree, and daughter, Truette. Over the years he had continued to come back to Tracy with his Pros 2 Youth program to connect with local kids.
“I’m proud to be a Dog, truly honored to be from Tracy. When I go down the roster and look at the program and see Tracy, California, is on the program for NFL Game Day it’s pretty cool, because this is where I’m from.”
Darryl Rond
The Tracy Sports Hall of Fame honored Darryl Rond for his career as a Tracy High wrestling coach, and Rond in turn talked about all of the other coaches that made Tracy High a wrestling dynasty in the 1970s and ‘80s, with multiple section and state champions.
Rond said he’s proud to know that the wrestlers he coached went on to coach at the high school level and create new wrestling programs for youths. Among them are Tracy Sports Hall of Fame members John Gonzalez, Larry Nicholson, Brandon Dennington, Gary Bairos, and now Martin Strmiska.
“They came out of Tracy and they just kept going and going, and they’re here and they’re still giving back,” Rond said.
He recalled how then-athletic director Don Nicholson hired him right after he graduated from Cal Poly in 1975, and it was a rough start.
“The first year we didn’t win a single match. We didn’t place in any tournament. We were the worst team in the worst league in the valley,” he said, but he wasn’t going anywhere. He had his career as a math teacher at Tracy High, a local youth wrestling club to run, and help coaching the Tracy High team from Nicholson and fellow coaches Art Frieler and Pete Mullen. Soon they built some momentum with the Bulldog wrestling program.
“Tracy goes from the first season of losing everything to the fourth season of winning league, winning the subsection, placing in the section and having state placers. How do you do that? It wasn’t me. It was the help of others that made that thing happen,” Rond said.
Martin Strmiska
Martin Strmiska was a Sac-Joaquin Section wrestling champion in 1984 and 1985 as well as a state medalist, and during his career with the U.S. Army he was a six-time Armed Forces wrestling champion, including Male Athlete of the Year for the U.S. Army in 1991.
He continued to add international wrestling accomplishments while establishing himself as a health care professional, and today he is a coach for the 3F Wrestling Club in Austin, Texas, coaching the next generation of state champions. Upon learning that he would be inducted into the Tracy Sports Hall of Fame he picked his former coach Pete Mullen to introduce him.
“When I was a little kid Pete believed in me long before I believed in myself, and I think that’s what a good coach does,” Strmiska said. “If I can give half of that to my wrestlers then I think I’m doing something right.”
He added that he was honored just to be part of a wrestling dynasty from Tracy High.
“How cool is it to be inducted with coach Rond? If you were around in the ‘70s and ‘80s Tracy wrestling was a big deal, and being a Bulldog was even bigger,” he said.
“The foundation that Pete and Darryl put together: accountability, hard work, commitment. Those are the things we’re teaching to our kids, and that’s what was taught here.”
Wade Williams
Wade Williams moved from Oakland to Tracy with his family in 1973, graduating from Tracy High in 1976. While he enjoyed basketball as a teen, he found the sport he loved several years later.
He was 23 years old when a co-worker introduced him to the Japanese martial arts style of goju-ryu. Soon he learned about escrima, a stick-fighting style that incorporates sword and knife fighting techniques, and he has earning advanced black belt rankings, and invitations to join multiple martial arts halls of fame, ever since.
“I’ve turned a lot of them down. I just didn’t feel it was for me, but to have something like this, to be honored at home. It’s pretty darn good. God is good,” he said.
Williams has incorporated martial arts into his Christian ministry, noting that athletic ability is just one part of a person, and echoed comments from Matt Overton’s presentation on how faith and determination shape one’s path.
“Matt’s story hit it on the head. It’s what you do off the field, and I’ll tell you, God has used me in such a wonderful way and I’m praying that he continues to use our family as well as myself,” he said.
He also echoed the theme of the night and acknowledged those who had taught him his skills.
“I had four international grandmasters that invested in me,” he said. “They molded and they helped shape me into being the martial artist I am, and they also helped me to be a better dad, a better husband, a better coach, a better man.”
1980 Tracy High football team
Tracy High’s football program was first recognized in the inaugural year of the Tracy Sports Hall of Fame in 1982, when the teams from 1933 to 1935 were honored. Since then five more Bulldog football teams have been inducted, including the Bulldog team from 1980, inducted Saturday night.
There were still some superlatives that hadn’t been accomplished by any previous Tracy High football teams, including an 11-game winning streak that included an undefeated run through the regular season and San Joaquin Athletic Assocation, followed by a playoff win before Tracy’s season ended on a controversial call in the Sac-Joaquin Section semifinals.
Ken Rhoads, the Peter B. Kyne Award winner from that team, and his teammates gathered at the Elks Lodge Saturday agreed that Tracy’s 41-40 loss to Vintage High of Napa should have been the Bulldogs’ 12th win of the season. Tracy needed only a 2-point conversion in triple overtime to win it, and while one official signaled that running back Mike Toon crossed the goal line on the conversion run, the lead referee ruled that he was 2 inches short of the goal line.
Rhoads, was one of three running backs, also including Toon and Billy Raab, to lead the Bulldogs offense that year. He noted that the Bulldogs were also the only Tracy team to be ranked in the top five in the state, and held the No. 3 Nor Cal rating.
This was at a time when Tracy had a population of 18,500 residents and Bulldog home games were the town’s main event on Friday nights. Rhoads added that Tracy High had 1,300 students and was in a league where Lodi, Stagg and Edison each had more than 2,000 students.
Rhoads said that Tracy High’s advantage was its coaching staff, starting with head coach Wayne Schneider.
“Every guy on our team would tell you that these guys cared about us, they developed a culture of winning, caring. You knew they were serious,” he said. “There was accountability on the team. We’re all just blessed to be a part of this now.”
Schneider, in turn, recognized assistant coaches Mike Miller, Manuel Costa, Dutch Grose and athletic director and sophomore coach Don Nicholson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.