Weston Ranch 26, Mountain House 24
The Weston Ranch Cougars overcame the Mountain House Mustangs’ early lead to claim the 26-24 win in Stockton on Aug. 26, a game that had been rescheduled from Friday night because of a shortage of available game officials.
Mountain House led 6-0 at the half with Weston Ranch tying the game up 6-6 in the third quarter. The Mustangs and Cougars scored three touchdowns each in the fourth quarter. Point-after conversions made the difference at the end, with the Cougars making two of three point-after kicks.
The Mustangs covered 416 yards of offense, compared with 329 yards for the Cougars. Sophomore quarterback Amare Brooks led the way for the Mountain House with 347 yards on 17 of 22 passes. That included three touchdown passes, two of them to senior Dexter Francis who had 126 yards on six receptions, and one to junior Roy Gardner, who had 220 yards on 10 catches.
Gardner also covered 20 yards rushing on four carries, including a touchdown run, and he completed two of two passes for 27 yards. Brooks ran the ball for 32 yards on five carries.
Defensive standouts included junior Orlando Syph-Timmons with 11 tackles, seniors Matthew Andrade and Jareth Franco, each with two sacks, and senior Aeneas Brooks with an interception.
Rio Vista 39, Millennium 0
The Millennium football team got their second game of the season in on Saturday night at Rio Vista High after the Falcons had to cancel their Friday night game because of poor air quality.
Rio Vista (1-1) claimed the 39-0 win over the Falcons (1-1), with the Rams covering 448 yards of offense, including 377 yards rushing for six players.
The Falcons covered 150 yards of offense, mostly on senior quarterback Shalin Ratna’s 97 yards passing on seven of 22 passes. The Falcons’ rushing leader was senior Nate Washington with 47 yards on 15 carries. The Rams kept the Falcon offense in check with four sacks for losses.
Woodland Christian 57, Delta Charter 8
The Delta Charter Dragons traveled to Woodland to get in their first game of the season, a 57-8 loss to the Woodland Christian Cardinals. Details were not available.
Tracy, West and Kimball
Local football games were canceled Friday night after air quality was classified as “unhealthy” because of Northern California wildfires. Tracy was scheduled to play Buhach Colony at home, Kimball was scheduled to host Stagg High and West was scheduled to play Enochs. Kimball High’s freshmen traveled to Stagg High in Stockton on Aug. 26 for a 36-0 win.
Tracy was able to get a makeup game scheduled for what was to be the Bulldogs’ bye week on Sept. 24, and will host Laguna Creek of Elk Grove that night. Kimball Coach LaTe’f Grim said he also is looking for a makeup game for Oct. 1, which was to be the Jaguars’ bye week.
