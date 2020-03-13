Both Tracy Unified School District and New Jerusalem School District issued statements that concerns over COVID-19 had prompted school closures for the rest of the month.
The section followed that up with a statement that all schools in San Joaquin County — including Tracy, West and Kimball high schools within Tracy Unified School District and Mountain House High in Lammersville Unified School District — have postponed all sports until April 6. The local charter schools have also suspended sports activities, Delta Charter until March 27 and Millennium High until April 20.
Youth sports leagues are also affected. As of Friday, both Tracy Little League and Mountain House Little League announced that they were suspending practices and play for the next three weeks, and Tracy Babe Ruth has canceled all its events until further notice.
